The Zoku Slushy Cup Makes Frozen Drinks in Minutes

To start, remove the inner cup and freeze the inner core for at least eight hours. Once the cup is thoroughly frozen, remove it from the freezer and return it to the original cup. Now it’s time to make your drink. Pour your desired ingredients into the cup (slushie, milkshake, margarita, etc.) and let the contents freeze. Use the included spoon and slowly mix the ingredients around, being sure to scrape the frozen liquid from the side. After a few minutes, your frozen drink will be ready to go!