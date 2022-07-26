The Zoku Slushy Cup Makes Frozen Drinks in Minutes
It's time for frozen margs, root beer floats and frappes!
It’s currently summertime, and that means it is time for frozen drinks. If you want the flexibility to make a slushy out of any beverage, this product might be just what you’re looking for. The Zoku Slush Maker is the perfect addition to add to your kitchen this summer, and will help you make any frozen drink you desire with ease. Whether you’re in the mood for a slushie, milkshake or a frozen margarita, the Zoku Slushie Maker saves you a trip to the grocery store, gas station or local cocktail bar.
The Zoku Slush Maker works right from your counter, turning liquid into frozen flush in just seven minutes. The eight-ounce container makes a single serving, so you might want to order packs of two on Amazon if you’re making slushies for the whole family or a group. Plus, Food Network has a bunch of fun slushy recipes that would work with the Zoku, including the Cherry Slushie, the Watermelon Slushie, the Mojito Slushie, and other fun boozy summer slushies.
About the Zoku Slush Maker
The product comes with one 8-ounce inner freezer core, one protective outer cup and one specially designed slush spoon, all BPA and phthalate free in an assortment of fun colors. You can experiment with whatever ingredients you like, making it a perfect addition to cocktail night or a fun way to spend time with your family, friends or kids. The package comes with one 8-ounce inner freezer core, one protective outer cup and one specially designed slush spoon, all BPA and phthalate free. It’s important to note that the only ingredients that won’t work are sugar-free and diet drinks.
How to Use
To start, remove the inner cup and freeze the inner core for at least eight hours. Once the cup is thoroughly frozen, remove it from the freezer and return it to the original cup. Now it’s time to make your drink. Pour your desired ingredients into the cup (slushie, milkshake, margarita, etc.) and let the contents freeze. Use the included spoon and slowly mix the ingredients around, being sure to scrape the frozen liquid from the side. After a few minutes, your frozen drink will be ready to go!
