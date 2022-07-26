Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Coffee Can Ice Cream
Trending Recipes
Sweet Tea Brined Chicken with Peaches
Grilled Corn Skewers with Chipotle- Cilantro Butter
Blackberry-Lime Margaritas
S'mores Pancakes
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Alex vs. America
BBQ USA
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Krispy Kreme Rings In Pumpkin Spice Season Earlier Than Ever
Taco Bell Makes Mexican Pizza Permanent Menu Item – Again
Lisa Frank Portable Blenders Are Back In Stock And We Can’t Wait to Snag One
Currently Obsessed With...
The 9 Most-Viral TikTok Drinks You Can Make at Home
Everything You Need to Know About Doritos New Tangy Tamarind Flavor
Shop
What's New
18 Hispanic- and Latino-Owned Food Businesses We Love
1319732534
4 Best Collagen Powders, According to a Nutritionist
1276391381
7 Mooncakes You Can Order Online
What Emma Chamberlain Can't Live Without in Her Kitchen
5 Best Cast-Iron Skillets, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

The Zoku Slushy Cup Makes Frozen Drinks in Minutes

It's time for frozen margs, root beer floats and frappes!

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
July 26, 2022
By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

Related To:

Shopping

It’s currently summertime, and that means it is time for frozen drinks. If you want the flexibility to make a slushy out of any beverage, this product might be just what you’re looking for. The Zoku Slush Maker is the perfect addition to add to your kitchen this summer, and will help you make any frozen drink you desire with ease. Whether you’re in the mood for a slushie, milkshake or a frozen margarita, the Zoku Slushie Maker saves you a trip to the grocery store, gas station or local cocktail bar.

ZOKU Original Slush and Shake Maker

$22.99
Amazon
Buy It

The Zoku Slush Maker works right from your counter, turning liquid into frozen flush in just seven minutes. The eight-ounce container makes a single serving, so you might want to order packs of two on Amazon if you’re making slushies for the whole family or a group. Plus, Food Network has a bunch of fun slushy recipes that would work with the Zoku, including the Cherry Slushie, the Watermelon Slushie, the Mojito Slushie, and other fun boozy summer slushies.

About the Zoku Slush Maker

The product comes with one 8-ounce inner freezer core, one protective outer cup and one specially designed slush spoon, all BPA and phthalate free in an assortment of fun colors. You can experiment with whatever ingredients you like, making it a perfect addition to cocktail night or a fun way to spend time with your family, friends or kids. The package comes with one 8-ounce inner freezer core, one protective outer cup and one specially designed slush spoon, all BPA and phthalate free. It’s important to note that the only ingredients that won’t work are sugar-free and diet drinks.

How to Use

To start, remove the inner cup and freeze the inner core for at least eight hours. Once the cup is thoroughly frozen, remove it from the freezer and return it to the original cup. Now it’s time to make your drink. Pour your desired ingredients into the cup (slushie, milkshake, margarita, etc.) and let the contents freeze. Use the included spoon and slowly mix the ingredients around, being sure to scrape the frozen liquid from the side. After a few minutes, your frozen drink will be ready to go!

Related Content:

If You Love Our Place's Always Pan, You Need Their New Tagine

How to Pick a Watermelon

5 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Do with Watermelon

Next Up

3 Things You Need to Make in Your Instant Pot First

Instant Pot newbie? Here are the recipes you should make now.

This Foolproof Knife Sharpener Is My Favorite Way to Sharpen Knives

Culinary pros tend to shun gadgets like this — but I'm a convert.

5 Best Woks, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

We stir-fried chicken teriyaki to find the best woks on the market.

3 Best Knife Sharpeners, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

We sliced, sharpened and honed to find the best models.

Everything You Need to Make a Watermelon Keg

Perfect for your next summer party!

Our Place's Cast Iron Pan That Sold Out In 20 Minutes Is Back In Stock

Snag one for your kitchen while you can!

The Best Knives to Bring On Vacation — and How to Pack Them Safely

If you want to cook in your vacation rental and enjoy the experience, you'll want some decent knives. Here's what to bring and how to tote them.

The 6 Best Lunchboxes for Everyone

The best options to make packed lunches easy!

We Tried Caraway's Cookware Set, and It Lives Up to the Hype

Here's why we love this line of nontoxic ceramic pots and pans.

Everything You Need to Create a Coastal Grandmother Kitchen

No grandkids or beach-side home required!

What's New

18 Hispanic- and Latino-Owned Food Businesses We Love Aug 5, 2022

By: Wendy Lopez, MS, RDN, CDCES

4 Best Collagen Powders, According to a Nutritionist Aug 5, 2022

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

7 Mooncakes You Can Order Online Aug 4, 2022

By: Margaret Wong

What Emma Chamberlain Can't Live Without in Her Kitchen Aug 3, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

5 Best Cast-Iron Skillets, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 3, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

Material Kitchen’s New Collection Is Their Cutest One Yet Aug 2, 2022

By: Allison Russo

The Best Vacuum and Mop Combos You Need to Keep Your Kitchen Clean Aug 2, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

Food Network Magazine's 2022 Supermarket Awards Aug 2, 2022

This Squeezable Pancake Mix Is a Total Game-Changer Aug 1, 2022

By: Meghan Hynes Cole

Food Network Magazine Editors' Favorite Grocery Store Buys Aug 1, 2022

4 Best Dutch Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 5, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Dish Drying Racks, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 1, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

14 Instant Pot Accessories You Absolutely Need Aug 5, 2022

By: Lili Zarghami

8 Backyard Fire Pits You Can Actually Cook On Jul 28, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

The Best New Frozen Treats in the Ice Cream Aisle Jul 29, 2022

By: Laura Denby

7 Best Smokers, According to Experts Jul 27, 2022

By: Kelsey Mulvey

This MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale Is Their Biggest One Yet Aug 1, 2022

By: Allison Russo

The Best Products for Summer Entertaining You Can Buy Now Jul 27, 2022

By: Allison Russo

The Zoku Slushy Cup Makes Frozen Drinks in Minutes Jul 26, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

6 Best Vitamix Blenders, According to Food Network Kitchen Jul 26, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

3 Best Knife Sharpeners, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 4, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 13 Groceries You Should Always Buy at Costco 14 Photos

By: Rachel Trujillo

4 Best Vegetable Peelers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 3, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Coolers of 2022, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 26, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Places to Buy Food That Aren't a Grocery Store 8 Photos

By: Joey Skladany

These Frozen BBQ Skewers Are the Best Thing to Hit My Air Fryer in a Long Time Jul 25, 2022

By: Kristie Collado

Molly Yeh Just Launched the Perfect Colorful Cookware Line Jul 25, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

We Taste-Tested All the Canned, Boxed and Jarred Tomatoes — Here Are the Ones You Should Buy Jul 22, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 6 Best Lunchboxes for Everyone Aug 4, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

6 Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen