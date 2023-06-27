Recipes
Recipe of the Day
This is the receipe for Ree Drummond's Black Been Burger
Black Bean Burger
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchenâ s quinoa bowl with chicken and avocado cream sauce as seen on Food Network.
Quinoa Bowl with Chicken and Avocado Cream
Food Network Kitchen’s Waving Flag Cake.
Waving Flag Cake
Hot Honey Tofu for 2
Hot Honey Tofu for Two
Caprese Salad Sub Sandwich
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
BBQ Brawl
The Great Food Truck Race
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Why You Shouldn’t Take Berberine Supplements for Weight Loss
McDonald’s New Purple Grimace Shake Tastes Like Sweet Berry Cereal Milk
The 25 Most Iconic Dishes Featured in Sex and the City
Currently Obsessed With...
Pizza Hut’s New Pickle Pizza Is a Big Dill for Pickle Lovers
This Distillery Is So Proud of Their Gin, They Found a Way To Wear It
Shop
What's New
The Best Things to Buy at H Mart
Anyday product shoot in Napa, Calif. Nader Khouri 2020
Our Honest Review of Anyday's Microwave Cookware
Close up of young woman grocery shopping in a supermarket. Standing by the aisle, holding a bottle of marmalade, reading the nutritional label and checking ingredients at the back
The Store-Bought Jams Food Network Staffers Can’t Live Without
We Tried Drew Barrymore's Walmart-Exclusive Air Fryer
Stylish interior of modern kitchen
14 Expensive-Looking Amazon Products to Upgrade Your Kitchen
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

Starbucks Launches New Summer Line of Frozen Lemonade Refreshers

The line of flavors will sound familiar.

June 27, 2023
By: Aly Walansky

Related To:

Coffee Drinks

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Starbucks

Photo courtesy of Starbucks

The hot weather has arrived, and the only number higher than the temperatures outside may be the humidity. We’re trying to stay on top of our day and feel our best as we do it, and there’s nothing better than an ice-cold beverage to help us do just that.

Starbucks is getting beach-ready by launching its new Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Beverages. These frozen drinks are on the menu permanently as of June 27, and are available in three flavors that include Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade, Frozen Strawberry Acai Lemonade and Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade.

These perfect-for-summer beverages are blended with real fruit pieces and lemonade, along with a swirl of strawberry puree, for a serious flavor that may also speak to this summer’s craze for all things pink.

“Since Starbucks Refreshers Beverages joined the menu in 2012, our customers and partners (baristas) have creatively customized their beverages, such as adding coconutmilk, lemonade or blending with ice,” says Matt Thornton, senior beverage developer at Starbucks, in a statement to media. “Inspired by these customer and partner creations, we’re excited to bring the new Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Beverages to the permanent menu this summer.”

The Frozen Strawberry Acai Lemonade Starbucks Refresher is described to have a taste that is similar to a strawberry lemonade, but made icy for that delicious frozen texture, while the Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers blends the flavors of pineapple and passionfruit with real diced pineapple and lemonade. The Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers is an option for fans of mango and dragonfruit.

Maybe this will help that summer humidity be a little more bearable. It can’t hurt!

Related Content:

Before Indian Weddings, The Party Starts Early with Ladoos

Boy Smells and Magnolia Launch a Candle Scented After the Bakery’s Iconic Banana Pudding

7 Best Coolers of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Next Up

Starbucks’ New Summer Drinks Will Bring You Back

Its White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew and Chocolate Java Mint Frapp are inspired by "nostalgic summer flavors."

Starbucks Is Introducing a New Winter Beverage – And It’s Cold

Pistachio Cream Cold Brew features 'silky pistachio cream cold foam and salted brown buttery sprinkles.'

Starbucks’ New Spring Drink Is Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew

It sounds fitting for any season.

Why Is Starbucks Changing the Ice in Its Drinks?

The coffee giant is rolling out nugget ice nationwide over the next few years.

Where You Can Get Free Coffee on National Coffee Day

Dunkin’, Peet’s, Krispy Kreme and more have perks lined up for September 29.

Starbucks Is Putting Olive Oil in Its Drinks – Is This the Next Revolution in Coffee?

It’s not so different from bulletproof coffee.

Dunkin’s Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato Returns – Along With Adorable Halloween Doughnuts

You won’t say boo to these.

Coffee Station & Blended Coffee Frappé Hack

The Kitchen hosts share how to build a creative coffee bar along with a simple blended coffee drink to finish off your Bottomless Brunch celebration.

Channel Your Inner Barista Right At Home with These Expert Coffee Tips and Tricks

Justin Warner shares a whole latte info for making the perfect cup of coffee.

Inside a Cup of Turkish Coffee, You Can Find Much More Than Your Fortune

Telling fortunes from coffee ground patterns is a centuries-old tradition. But for Melis Aydoğan, the grounds paved the way for so much more.

On TV

Guy's Ranch Kitchen

9:30am | 8:30c

Chopped

12pm | 11c

Chopped

1pm | 12c

Chopped

2pm | 1c

Chopped

3pm | 2c

Chopped

4pm | 3c

Chopped

5pm | 4c

Chopped

6pm | 5c

Chopped

7pm | 6c

Chopped

8pm | 7c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Supermarket Stakeout

10pm | 9c

Chopped

3am | 2c

What's New

The Best Things to Buy at H Mart Jun 26, 2023

By: Janae McKenzie

Our Honest Review of Anyday's Microwave Cookware Jun 26, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Store-Bought Jams Food Network Staffers Can’t Live Without Jun 26, 2023

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

We Tried Drew Barrymore's Walmart-Exclusive Air Fryer Jun 27, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

14 Expensive-Looking Amazon Products to Upgrade Your Kitchen Jun 21, 2023

By: Casey Clark

6 Best Pepper Mills of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 20, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Our Honest Review of the CruxGG Touch-Activated 6QT Air Fryer Jun 16, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Dutch Ovens of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 21, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Knife Block Sets of 2023, According to Food Network Kitchen Jun 20, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

This Is One of My Most-Used Wedding Registry Items Jun 15, 2023

By: Rachel Trujillo

The Best Father's Day Sales to Shop This Year Jun 14, 2023

By: Allison Russo

8 Best Protein Powders of 2023 Jun 15, 2023

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

3 Best Salad Spinners, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 16, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Things You Should Know When You Buy Your First Wok Jun 23, 2023

By: Patty Lee

16 Pink Products That Bring Barbiecore to Your Kitchen Jun 26, 2023

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

Our Place Just Launched Their First Countertop Appliance Jun 13, 2023

By: Allison Russo

5 Best Mini Fridges, According to Food Network Kitchen Jun 15, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

11 Queer-Owned Drink Brands You Need to Know for Pride Month Jun 23, 2023

By: John deBary

5 Best Mandoline Slicers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 13, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Wood Chips for Grilling, According to Experts Jun 26, 2023

By: Lambeth Hochwald

4 Best Fish Spatulas of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 7, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Toaster Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 15, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Grill Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 9, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Can Openers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 8, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Copper Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Jun 6, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

30 Best Father's Day Food Gifts for Every Dad Jun 15, 2023

By: T.K. Brady and Layla Khoury-Hanold

28 Best Father’s Day Gifts for New Dads Jun 15, 2023

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

20 Father’s Day Food Gift Baskets You Can Ship Jun 5, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

Our Honest Review of Ninja's New 12-in-1 Double Oven Jun 1, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Drew Barrymore’s Cookware Line Just Added a “Hero Pan” Jun 15, 2023

By: Allison Russo