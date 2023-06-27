Starbucks Launches New Summer Line of Frozen Lemonade Refreshers
The line of flavors will sound familiar.
The hot weather has arrived, and the only number higher than the temperatures outside may be the humidity. We’re trying to stay on top of our day and feel our best as we do it, and there’s nothing better than an ice-cold beverage to help us do just that.
Starbucks is getting beach-ready by launching its new Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Beverages. These frozen drinks are on the menu permanently as of June 27, and are available in three flavors that include Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade, Frozen Strawberry Acai Lemonade and Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade.
These perfect-for-summer beverages are blended with real fruit pieces and lemonade, along with a swirl of strawberry puree, for a serious flavor that may also speak to this summer’s craze for all things pink.
“Since Starbucks Refreshers Beverages joined the menu in 2012, our customers and partners (baristas) have creatively customized their beverages, such as adding coconutmilk, lemonade or blending with ice,” says Matt Thornton, senior beverage developer at Starbucks, in a statement to media. “Inspired by these customer and partner creations, we’re excited to bring the new Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Beverages to the permanent menu this summer.”
The Frozen Strawberry Acai Lemonade Starbucks Refresher is described to have a taste that is similar to a strawberry lemonade, but made icy for that delicious frozen texture, while the Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers blends the flavors of pineapple and passionfruit with real diced pineapple and lemonade. The Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers is an option for fans of mango and dragonfruit.
Maybe this will help that summer humidity be a little more bearable. It can’t hurt!
