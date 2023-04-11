Recipes
Topo Chico Launches Line of Canned Cocktails

The collection includes drinks inspired by ranch water, palomas and chiltons.

April 11, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Around this time last year, just in time for beach and backyard-barbecue season, Topo Chico released a line of cocktail-flavored hard seltzers. Now, as the weather warms again and we shed our outer layers and reach for refreshing beverages, the cult-favorite sparkling water brand is doubling down on the booze, keeping up with current trends and launching a line of full-on ready-to-drink cocktails made with real spirits (tequila blanco or vodka), juice and filtered sparkling water.

The new Topo Chico Spirited line is launching with a trio of canned cocktails that are inspired by classic cocktails made with Topo Chico Mineral Water. All three boozy beverages clock in at 5.9 percent ABV, range from 120 to 130 calories, are priced at $12.99 for a single-flavor four-pack of 12-fluid-ounce cans, and will be available in select U.S. states starting Monday, April 17.

Tequila & Lime, made with real tequila blanco and lime juice and filtered sparkling water, as well as other ingredients, is inspired by Texas Ranch Water, a drink traditionally made using Topo Chico Mineral Water. The beverage features “bright citrus notes” and “packs a punch,” according to the brand.

Tequila & Grapefruit, made with real tequila blanco, grapefruit and lime juice, and filtered sparkling water, among other ingredients, takes its inspiration from the Mexican Paloma. A “slightly more complex cocktail with roots in Mexico,” the drink is “balanced and sessionable,” featuring the flavor of “fresh squeezed grapefruit with a hint of sweetness,” Topo Chico says.

The last of the three, Vodka & Lemon, is made with real vodka, lemon juice, filtered sparkling water, a pinch of salt and other ingredients. It finds its inspiration in the Southwest’s Chilton, a cocktail with West Texas roots. The fresh lemon juice and salt in Topo Chico’s Vodka & Lemon combine, the brand says, to create a “bright and refreshing cocktail.”

“Topo Chico Spirited is a bar-quality cocktail inspired by bartenders across America whose mixer of choice is already Topo Chico Mineral Water,” Joy Ghosh, vice president of marketing for above premium flavor at Molson Coors Beverage Company, says in a press release. “We’re making it easy for people to entertain their friends on their backyard patios with a great tasting canned cocktail crafted with filtered sparkling water, real tequila blanco or distilled vodka that’s ready to drink so needs minimal effort.”

The drinks will be available initially in at least 22 states. To find out if your state is among them, use the Topo Chico Spirited product finder here.

