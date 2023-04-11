Topo Chico Launches Line of Canned Cocktails

Around this time last year, just in time for beach and backyard-barbecue season, Topo Chico released a line of cocktail-flavored hard seltzers. Now, as the weather warms again and we shed our outer layers and reach for refreshing beverages, the cult-favorite sparkling water brand is doubling down on the booze, keeping up with current trends and launching a line of full-on ready-to-drink cocktails made with real spirits (tequila blanco or vodka), juice and filtered sparkling water.