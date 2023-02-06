Topo Chico Wants You to Send Your Ex a Candy-Coated Scorpion This Valentine’s Day

Scorpions are a common food in the Southwest, and so is Topo Chico, so the marriage of boozy-fruity flavors and this arachnid is not as far fetched as one might think. The brand also has a history of providing Valentine’s Day alternatives. Last year, Topo Chico offered to send people’s exes cacti. Also a gift that can sting, but not one that can fit in an adorable heart-shaped box, like this year’s scorpion.