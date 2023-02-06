Topo Chico Wants You to Send Your Ex a Candy-Coated Scorpion This Valentine’s Day
The safe-to-eat gift will certainly make a point.
Feeling stung by a lover this Valentine’s Day? Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is now daring you to send your ex a gift that promises to leave quite an impression.
Valentine’s Day isn’t the easiest time for a lot of people. So, it’s appreciated when brands have something for those of us who aren’t happily coupled – like something a little sharper than cheesy, overly saccharine chocolates and love notes.
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is now offering a real-life, safe-to-eat scorpion for Valentine’s Day. Whether you want to send it as a tongue-in-cheek gift to an ex-turned-friend, or a meaningful (pointed?) message to, well, an ex, this scorpion is sure to surprise anyone expecting the usual on Valentine’s Day. That’s not to say it isn’t sweet though – the scorpion is dipped in a strawberry guava coating inspired by Topo Chico’s signature seltzer flavor.
Scorpions are a common food in the Southwest, and so is Topo Chico, so the marriage of boozy-fruity flavors and this arachnid is not as far fetched as one might think. The brand also has a history of providing Valentine’s Day alternatives. Last year, Topo Chico offered to send people’s exes cacti. Also a gift that can sting, but not one that can fit in an adorable heart-shaped box, like this year’s scorpion.
Topo Chico’s Scorpion Valentines will be available for $6.99 beginning February 10 at 8 AM EST at Scorpion.Valentine.TopoChicoHardSeltzerUSA.com.
Well, that’s absolutely one way to get your point across this Valentine’s Day.
