Celebrate Your Singlehood with These Breakup Cakes, Cookies and Treats

While we all wish we could crash our ex’s wedding and swap a big chunk of wedding cake with our bare hands a la Taylor Swift, life isn’t a music video. That being said, digging into this over-the-top dessert will have you feeling like the hero of your own breakup saga just the same. All you need to make the cake portion is a store-bought mix and a heart-shaped cake pan, but it’s the cake's glossy chocolate frosting and glistening sugar glass topping that really make it the ultimate anti-romance treat. To make the frosting, you’ll melt down an entire box of assorted mixed chocolates — bonus points if they just so happen to be your ex’s favorite brand. Making the sugar glass garnish is just as therapeutic; after 15 minutes in the refrigerator, you’ll even get to break it using a meat mallet! To get the most out of this soul-soothing experience, follow our lead and place a photo of your ex underneath the sugar glass before breaking it. You'll feel just like Beyonce...minus the fire hydrant and baseball bat.