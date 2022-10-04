Recipes
8 Halloween Brownies You’ll Want to Sink Your Teeth Into

The only thing scary about these treats is how delicious they are!

October 04, 2022
By: Lauren Tom Cerone

Related To:

Brownie Halloween

Brownies have always been my favorite when it comes to dessert. No cookie, cupcake or doughnut can compete with a chocolaty brownie — whether store-bought, homemade or from a box mix. However, I’m very particular when it comes to making them. To this day, whenever I whip up a batch of brownies, I let them sit overnight and eat them the next day when they have completely cooled (and become extra dense) because I think they taste way better that way.

So, with Halloween just around the corner, it’s only fitting that I make a batch of brownies to celebrate — and you should too! Who needs candy when you can make a tray of these sweet treats right at home? And, they’ll taste great the next day, too! 😉

Photo by: Matt

Matt

Ghost Brownies

Get into the “spirit” with these adorable ghost brownies! Top off your fudgy treat with a melted white chocolate friend.

Food Network Kitchen’s Halloween Brownies

Food Network Kitchen’s Halloween Brownies

Photo by: Matt Armendariz

Matt Armendariz

Halloween Brownies

These creepy, crawly brownies will have all your friends bugging out! They won’t be able to resist the gooey marshmallow-like web and candy spiders.

Photo by: Marshall Troy ©2012,Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Marshall Troy, 2012,Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Red Velvet Swirl Brownies

While Dracula may be a fan of these desserts, everyone else will love them for their sweet flavor!

12_FudgyBrownieSlice_011.tif

Photo by: Con Poulos

Con Poulos

Pumpkin-Brownie Swirl Pie

A seasonal favorite combined with a classic chocolate dessert makes for one very sweet treat. To achieve the perfect orange and brown swirls, bake the brownie only using 1/3 of the batter and then pour the remaining with the pumpkin puree to create the pattern.

Monster Brownies

The Monster Mash! A friendly brownie transforms into an adorable little monster with the help of colorful sprinkles and candy eyeballs.

Mint Bourbon Brownies

Trisha’s minty masterpiece is giving us major Frankenstein vibes with its creamy green frosting!

Photo by: Heather Baird SprinkleBakes.com

Heather Baird SprinkleBakes.com

Pumpkin-Cream Cheese Swirl Brownies

Upgrade a boring old, boxed brownie mix with cream cheese, pumpkin pie filling and one egg — to whip up a sweet treat that’s decked out in a Halloween orange-and-black color scheme.

A Pumpkin Cake is displayed as seen on Food Network's The Kitchen, Season 11.

A Pumpkin Cake is displayed as seen on Food Network's The Kitchen, Season 11.

Photo by: Jason DeCrow ©2015, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Jason DeCrow, 2015, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Pumpkin Cake Graveyard

If you’re going all out this holiday, this baking project is for you! While the pumpkin part is made of cake, the graveyard layer is all brownie. Add frosting, cookies and additional Halloween-themed candies for the finished dessert.

