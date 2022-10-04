8 Halloween Brownies You’ll Want to Sink Your Teeth Into
The only thing scary about these treats is how delicious they are!
Brownies have always been my favorite when it comes to dessert. No cookie, cupcake or doughnut can compete with a chocolaty brownie — whether store-bought, homemade or from a box mix. However, I’m very particular when it comes to making them. To this day, whenever I whip up a batch of brownies, I let them sit overnight and eat them the next day when they have completely cooled (and become extra dense) because I think they taste way better that way.
So, with Halloween just around the corner, it’s only fitting that I make a batch of brownies to celebrate — and you should too! Who needs candy when you can make a tray of these sweet treats right at home? And, they’ll taste great the next day, too! 😉
Get into the “spirit” with these adorable ghost brownies! Top off your fudgy treat with a melted white chocolate friend.
These creepy, crawly brownies will have all your friends bugging out! They won’t be able to resist the gooey marshmallow-like web and candy spiders.
While Dracula may be a fan of these desserts, everyone else will love them for their sweet flavor!
A seasonal favorite combined with a classic chocolate dessert makes for one very sweet treat. To achieve the perfect orange and brown swirls, bake the brownie only using 1/3 of the batter and then pour the remaining with the pumpkin puree to create the pattern.
The Monster Mash! A friendly brownie transforms into an adorable little monster with the help of colorful sprinkles and candy eyeballs.
Trisha’s minty masterpiece is giving us major Frankenstein vibes with its creamy green frosting!
Upgrade a boring old, boxed brownie mix with cream cheese, pumpkin pie filling and one egg — to whip up a sweet treat that’s decked out in a Halloween orange-and-black color scheme.
If you’re going all out this holiday, this baking project is for you! While the pumpkin part is made of cake, the graveyard layer is all brownie. Add frosting, cookies and additional Halloween-themed candies for the finished dessert.
