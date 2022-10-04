8 Halloween Brownies You’ll Want to Sink Your Teeth Into

Brownies have always been my favorite when it comes to dessert. No cookie, cupcake or doughnut can compete with a chocolaty brownie — whether store-bought, homemade or from a box mix. However, I’m very particular when it comes to making them. To this day, whenever I whip up a batch of brownies, I let them sit overnight and eat them the next day when they have completely cooled (and become extra dense) because I think they taste way better that way.