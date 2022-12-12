How to Prep for the Day Like a Peloton Instructor

1186506732 NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 04: A Peloton stationary bike sits on display at one of the fitness company's studios on December 4, 2019 in New York City. Peloton and its model of on-demand video cycling classes has come under fire after the release of a new commercial that has been criticized by some as sexist and classist. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images) Scott Heins/Getty Images

If you’ve ever wondered how fitness instructors — who seemingly spend their whole day working out — are able to sustain their lifestyle, you’re not alone. We spoke to five Peloton instructors, who teach cycling, yoga and running classes (to name a few) exactly how they prep for days at the office — when that office is a gym. They shared their favorite snacks, water bottles, coffee orders and more.

What’s your go-to snack or meal when you know you have a long day of classes ahead?

“I can’t workout on an empty stomach ever, but I can’t have anything heavier or too much. But right before, almond butter — that will be my last meal. I find that whether it’s a giant spoonful or putting it on a piece of a bagel or an apple, that satiates me just enough and gives me just enough energy.”

-Mariana Fernandez, Yoga Instructor

"In the studio or locker room, you’ll catch me eating a banana for a snack. But I try to be prepared and make a smoothie, since it’s an easy on-the-go option. I’ll incorporate frozen berries, spinach, almond milk, bananas, NOW’s organic pea protein and organic spirulina.”

-Emma Lovewell, Cycling Instructor

“I have a lot of the same go-tos: quinoa, sweet potato, avocado, I could eat spinach by the handful. On the go, I have protein yogurts. I keep some at the studio, I have a ton in my fridge, I know where to find them in the city when I need them.”

-Hannah Corbin, Cycling Instructor

“I’m old school, I’m the hard boiled egg, spinach, quinoa guy. I drink egg whites from the carton every morning – I’m one of those guys. It doesn’t taste bad! I still plug my nose, but it tastes like milk.”

-Matty Maggiacomo, All Instructor

"I keep it pretty simple. If I’m out, I’m looking for grilled chicken or grilled salmon and broccoli or spinach.”

-Christine D'Ercole, Cycling Instructor

What's a water bottle you swear by?

“This is an Ironflask — I don’t take it to the gym because it’s too heavy, but this is the one. I just make sure I suck down two or three of these a day!”

-Matty Maggiacomo, All Instructor

"I have my go-to Peloton water bottles on the bike that are just easy! Another one actually has a blue light on top, you can blue light your water and you can also take the top off and blue light your phone or your keys. I also love a Hydro Flask moment!”

-Hannah Corbin, Cycling Instructor

What are some must haves in your gym bag?

“I always have a hydration supplement, if I’m doing strength training I’ll do a pre-workout, which has a smidge of caffeine in it.”

-Hannah Corbin, Cycling Instructor

“I always have a snack, so like the almond butter packs are always in there. I also have Clif bars, just in case I’m running around the city and I need to have a little sugar push. You will always find a chapstick and sunscreen … especially if you’re running outside.”

-Mariana Fernandez, Yoga Instructor

"I always have the Rosewater Rejuvenating Mist on hand since it’s an instant refresher and hydration boost for the skin, especially after a workout or in between workouts."

-Emma Lovewell, Cycling Instructor

How do you take your coffee?

"For coffee lately, I’ve been doing pour over. I grind my beans fresh and top with half and half – it’s the only time I’m a half and half person. If I’m going to do a cold brew, it’s with a splash of half and half as well. Or I’m going to do an oat milk latte.”

-Emma Lovewell, Cycling Instructor

"I’m a little bit of a snob, so I buy the whole bean, I have my coffee grinder and I make my drip. I only drink it hot until April … but April to October we go iced all the way with either rice milk or oat milk. I’m from New England, and there is something about drinking a large Dunkin’ Donuts iced coffee, it’s home for me.”

-Matty Maggiacomo, All Instructor

“I’ll have hot coffee any time of year. Iced coffee is lovely in the summer when it’s really really hot, but I still prefer hot coffee no matter what. I buy French roast, the dark, oily beans, I love those. And I drink it with half and half now.”

-Christine D'Ercole, Cycling Instructor

“Depending on if I have a leisurely morning where I can actually enjoy it, I will have an oat milk latte with a Splenda in it. Oat milk has forever changed my coffee. I used to do nonfat, but that tastes like cardboard. That is like my luxury drink. If I know I just have to bang it out: cold brew.”

-Mariana Fernandez, Yoga Instructor