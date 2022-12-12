Recipes
Recipe of the Day
One-Pan Ham, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Vegetarian Cornbread Topped Cast-Iron Skillet Chili.
Vegetarian Skillet Chili Topped with Cornbread
Slice and Bake Dreidel Cookies
Slice-and-Bake Dreidel Cookies
Food Network Kitchen’s Christmas Cookie Cheesecake.
Christmas Cookie Cheesecake
Food Network Kitchen’s Indoor Grilled Salmon.
Indoor-Grilled Salmon
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Holiday Baking Championship
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
These 90s Snacks (That Everyone Loved) Are Making a Comeback
We’ve Predicted the Biggest Food Trends You’ll See In 2023
Miller High Life Is Selling a Leg Lamp That Dispenses Beer
Currently Obsessed With...
Miller Lite Is Dropping a Genius Christmas Tree Keg Stand
KitchenAid’s New Holiday Stand Mixer Will Make Your Kitchen Feel So Cozy
Shop
What's New
15 Black-Owned Food Brands You Can Buy on Amazon
This High-Protein Instant Ramen Is My Go-To Lunch Hack
10 Best Baking Cookbooks of 2022
New Year's Eve Decor Kits to Help You Celebrate in Style
The Best Nonstick Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

How to Prep for the Day Like a Peloton Instructor

We got the scoop on these instructors' favorite snacks, gym bag must-haves and coffee orders when a day at the office involves multiple workouts.

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
December 12, 2022
By: Rachel Trujillo
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 04: A Peloton stationary bike sits on display at one of the fitness company's studios on December 4, 2019 in New York City. Peloton and its model of on-demand video cycling classes has come under fire after the release of a new commercial that has been criticized by some as sexist and classist. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

1186506732

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 04: A Peloton stationary bike sits on display at one of the fitness company's studios on December 4, 2019 in New York City. Peloton and its model of on-demand video cycling classes has come under fire after the release of a new commercial that has been criticized by some as sexist and classist. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

Photo by: Scott Heins/Getty Images

Scott Heins/Getty Images

If you’ve ever wondered how fitness instructors — who seemingly spend their whole day working out — are able to sustain their lifestyle, you’re not alone. We spoke to five Peloton instructors, who teach cycling, yoga and running classes (to name a few) exactly how they prep for days at the office — when that office is a gym. They shared their favorite snacks, water bottles, coffee orders and more.

What’s your go-to snack or meal when you know you have a long day of classes ahead?

“I can’t workout on an empty stomach ever, but I can’t have anything heavier or too much. But right before, almond butter — that will be my last meal. I find that whether it’s a giant spoonful or putting it on a piece of a bagel or an apple, that satiates me just enough and gives me just enough energy.”

-Mariana Fernandez, Yoga Instructor

NOW Sports Nutrition, Certified Organic Pea Protein

$25.19
Amazon
Buy It

"In the studio or locker room, you’ll catch me eating a banana for a snack. But I try to be prepared and make a smoothie, since it’s an easy on-the-go option. I’ll incorporate frozen berries, spinach, almond milk, bananas, NOW’s organic pea protein and organic spirulina.”

-Emma Lovewell, Cycling Instructor

“I have a lot of the same go-tos: quinoa, sweet potato, avocado, I could eat spinach by the handful. On the go, I have protein yogurts. I keep some at the studio, I have a ton in my fridge, I know where to find them in the city when I need them.”

-Hannah Corbin, Cycling Instructor

“I’m old school, I’m the hard boiled egg, spinach, quinoa guy. I drink egg whites from the carton every morning – I’m one of those guys. It doesn’t taste bad! I still plug my nose, but it tastes like milk.”

-Matty Maggiacomo, All Instructor

"I keep it pretty simple. If I’m out, I’m looking for grilled chicken or grilled salmon and broccoli or spinach.”

-Christine D'Ercole, Cycling Instructor

What's a water bottle you swear by?

Iron Flask Sports Water Bottle

$22.44
Amazon
Buy It

“This is an Ironflask — I don’t take it to the gym because it’s too heavy, but this is the one. I just make sure I suck down two or three of these a day!”

-Matty Maggiacomo, All Instructor

LARQ Bottle PureVis - Self-Cleaning and Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

$95
Amazon
Buy It

"I have my go-to Peloton water bottles on the bike that are just easy! Another one actually has a blue light on top, you can blue light your water and you can also take the top off and blue light your phone or your keys. I also love a Hydro Flask moment!”

-Hannah Corbin, Cycling Instructor

What are some must haves in your gym bag?

Landon Carryall Bag

$150
Dagne Dover
Buy It

“I always have a hydration supplement, if I’m doing strength training I’ll do a pre-workout, which has a smidge of caffeine in it.”

-Hannah Corbin, Cycling Instructor

“I always have a snack, so like the almond butter packs are always in there. I also have Clif bars, just in case I’m running around the city and I need to have a little sugar push. You will always find a chapstick and sunscreen … especially if you’re running outside.”

-Mariana Fernandez, Yoga Instructor

JUSTIN'S Classic Gluten-Free Almond Butter Squeeze Packs

$16.07
Amazon
Buy It

"I always have the Rosewater Rejuvenating Mist on hand since it’s an instant refresher and hydration boost for the skin, especially after a workout or in between workouts."

-Emma Lovewell, Cycling Instructor

NOW Solutions Rosewater Rejuvenating Mist

$5.99
Amazon
Buy It

How do you take your coffee?

"For coffee lately, I’ve been doing pour over. I grind my beans fresh and top with half and half – it’s the only time I’m a half and half person. If I’m going to do a cold brew, it’s with a splash of half and half as well. Or I’m going to do an oat milk latte.”

-Emma Lovewell, Cycling Instructor

"I’m a little bit of a snob, so I buy the whole bean, I have my coffee grinder and I make my drip. I only drink it hot until April … but April to October we go iced all the way with either rice milk or oat milk. I’m from New England, and there is something about drinking a large Dunkin’ Donuts iced coffee, it’s home for me.”

-Matty Maggiacomo, All Instructor

“I’ll have hot coffee any time of year. Iced coffee is lovely in the summer when it’s really really hot, but I still prefer hot coffee no matter what. I buy French roast, the dark, oily beans, I love those. And I drink it with half and half now.”

-Christine D'Ercole, Cycling Instructor

“Depending on if I have a leisurely morning where I can actually enjoy it, I will have an oat milk latte with a Splenda in it. Oat milk has forever changed my coffee. I used to do nonfat, but that tastes like cardboard. That is like my luxury drink. If I know I just have to bang it out: cold brew.”

-Mariana Fernandez, Yoga Instructor

Related Content:

11 Unique Cookie Cutters to Make Holiday Baking Extra Fun

12 Days of Cookies: Your Best Cookie Photos

25 Easy Christmas Cookies Everyone Will Love

Next Up

10 Unexpected Foods to Fuel Your Workout

Keep these groceries handy the next time you head to the gym.

Related Pages