How to Pick the Best Sports Drink, According to an Athletic Trainer

The body needs daily intake of water for a variety of physical processes including digestion, temperature regulation, pH balance, immune function, muscle health and circulation. The kidneys and other organs help regulate body water that comes in and out. When additional water is lost from sweat, there is an increased demand to replace it. Without accounting for exercise, to help maintain health and hydration, the body needs on average nine cups per day for women and 13 cups per day for men — additional fluid comes in from the foods we eat, including high water content foods like fruits and vegetables.