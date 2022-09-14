Recipes
discovery+

The Best Spots to Pick Apples or Pumpkins, According to Yelp

The review site has shared Yelpers’ go-to spots. Did your favorite make the cut?

September 14, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Apple Recipes Fall Fruit Pumpkin

1177379766

Photo by: filmstudio/Getty Images

filmstudio/Getty Images

In what seems like the blink of an eye, we’ve transitioned from beach to apple picking season. (Why does that switch feel like a surprise every year?) Since autumn doesn’t officially start until Friday, September 23, and, in large swaths of the country, cooler weather hasn’t yet prompted a transition to flannel, you can still get a jump on the crowds at your local orchard or pumpkin patch and start filling your basket with fruit (and perhaps your belly with doughnuts and cider).

Yelp has helpfully compiled a list of the all-time best apple picking spots in the United States. To come up with its 25 spots, the user-driven review and recommendation site “identified businesses [across the U.S.] with a large concentration of reviews mentioning ‘apple picking,’ then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews,” according to a press release. The site excluded businesses that appeared on a list it compiled last year and made sure all the business on the list were open and had a “passing health score” as of August 19, 2022.

Start throwing those apple containers in the car and head out to beat the rush, because this list looks pretty good. (Food Network Editor Maggie Wong can personally confirm that one of the businesses on this list, Battleview Orchards in Freehold, NJ, is “amazing.” She says, “Be sure to stop by the farm store for freshly baked goods after you’re done picking – the apple cider doughnuts and coffee cake are divine!”)

1194269029

Photo by: Rochelle Bucais / EyeEm/Getty Images

Rochelle Bucais / EyeEm/Getty Images

Top Apple Picking Spots

Stone Soup Farm & Heritage Orchard – Oak Glen, CA
Battleview Orchards – Freehold, NJ
Wilklow Orchards – Highland, NY
Jaswell’s Farm – Smithfield, RI
Larriland Farm – Woodbine, MD
Marker-Miller Orchards – Winchester, VA
Mercier Orchards – Blue Ridge, GA
Russell Orchards – Ipswich, MA
Lyman Orchards Apple Barrel Market – Middlefield, CT
Windy Brow Farms – Fredon Township, NJ
Patterson Fruit Farm – Chesterland, OH
Red Apple Farm – Phillipston, MA
Edwards Apple Orchard – Poplar Grove, IL
Libby & Son U-Pick – Limerick, ME
Rocky Brook Orchard – Middletown, RI
Apple Barn Orchard & Winery – Elkhorn, WI
Triple B Farms – Monongahela, PA
Ricker Hill Orchards – Turner, ME
Wasem Fruit Farm – Milan, MI
Butler’s Orchard – Germantown, MD
Spicer Orchards Farm Market and Cider Mill – Fenton, MI
Shelburne Orchards – Shelburne, VT
Grandad’s Apples – Hendersonville, NC
Whistling Well Farm – Hastings, MN
Rowley’s Red Barn – Santaquin, UT

While it was at it, Yelp also compiled a list of the top pumpkin patches across the U.S., based on Yelper recommendations. To come up with the list, it “identified [U.S.] businesses in the pumpkin patches category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews.” (All the businesses on the list had a “passing health score” and were marked as “open” as of August 29, 2022. Some are not yet open for the season, but are expected to be in the coming weeks.)

107640837

Photo by: Royce Bair/Getty Images

Royce Bair/Getty Images

Top Pumpkin Patches

Violas Flower Garden – Flagstaff, AZ
Jack Creek Farms – Templeton, CA
Rock Creek Farm – Broomfield, CO
The Little Farm – Miami, FL
Burt’s Pumpkin Farm – Dawsonville, GA
Waimanalo Country Farms – Waimanalo, HI
Jordan’s Pumpkin Patch & Christmas Tree Lot – Boise, ID
Bengtson’s Pumpkin Fest – Homer Glen, IL
Tuttle Orchards – Greenfield, IN
Eckert’s Orchard – Versailles, KY
Ioka Valley Farm – Hancock, MA
Homestead Farm – Poolesville, MD
Three Cedars Farm – Northville, MI
Red Barn Farm – Weston, MO
Spring Haven Farm – Chapel Hill, NC
Vala’s Pumpkin Patch – Gretna, NE
Battleview Orchards – Freehold, NJ
McCall Pumpkin Patch – Moriarty, NM
Andelin Family Farm – Sparks, NV
Powers Farm Market – Pittsford, NY
Hershberger’s Farm and Bakery – Millersburg, OH
Growers Outlet – Portland, OR
Milky Way Farm – Chester Springs, PA
Barden Orchards – North Scituate, RI
Gentry’s Farm – Franklin, TN
Preston Trail Farms – Gunter, TX
Mabey’s Pumpkin Patch – South Jordan, UT
Depaul’s Urban Farm – Vienna, VA
The Farm – Snohomish, WA
Thompson Strawberry Farm – Bristol, WI

So make your plans now. This could be the year you actually get there before the crowds pick the trees and the patches bare. Happy picking!

13 Must-Have Pumpkin Carving Tools for a Perfect Jack-o'-Lantern

10 Gadgets to Get Your Kitchen Ready for Halloween

55 Best Apple Recipes for Fall and Beyond

