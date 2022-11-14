Domino’s Is Offering Half off Pizzas Now Through November 20
The pizza giant is expressing its gratitude in a very cheesy way.
If you do that thing at your Thanksgiving feast where each person around the table shares what they’re thankful for, don’t be surprised if pizza comes up this year.
OK, maybe be a little surprised. Much as most of us love pizza and are grateful for it, it’s probably not usually the first thing that pops to mind on such occasions.
But this year, Domino’s Pizza is getting in on the spirit of gratitude that swells in November by thanking customers with a generous pizza deal. As a token of its appreciation, the giant pizza chain will offer customers half off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online today through November 20.
“November is U.S. National Gratitude Month and Domino’s wants to say thank you to its customers by giving them a great deal on the pizza they love,” Frank Garrido, Domino’s executive vice president of U.S. operations and support, says in a press release. “The holidays are quickly approaching, and we know Domino’s customers will appreciate being able to provide a convenient and delicious meal to their family for less.”
The half-price deal applies to any menu-priced pizza ordered online through the Domino’s website, apps or AnyWare ordering platforms, such as on Google Home, Alexa, Slack and Facebook Messenger. It also includes any size pizza on any crust with any topping. (Domino’s offers more than 20 toppings and five different types of crust to choose from.)
So sure, family and friends probably deserve to keep their usual spot at the top of your thankful for list. But maybe half-price pizza has a place on that list, too?
