Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Ciabatta Stuffing with Chestnuts and Pancetta; Giada De Laurentiis
Ciabatta Stuffing with Chestnuts and Pancetta
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Cheddar Cheesecake with Apple Butter Caramel, as seen on Food Network.
Cheddar Cheesecake with Apple Butter Caramel
Sunny's Tuna Noodle Casserole
One-Pan Honey Mustard Chicken Thighs as seen on Valerie's Home Cooking, Season 13.
One-Pan Honey Mustard Chicken Thighs
Ina Garten's Turkey Lasagna
Turkey Lasagna
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Holiday Baking Championship
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Bruschetta of Camembert or brie cheese with red grapes, rosemary and balsamic. crostini. Gourmet wine snacks for foodies. Italian antipasti. Selective focus
5 Unique Balsamic Vinegars for Zhuzhing Holiday Dishes
Aldi’s Holiday Advent Calendars Return November 2
Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Return Nationwide – And With Oprah’s Favorite Truff Sauce to Boot
Currently Obsessed With...
You Can Buy a Plate That Never Lets Your Holiday Side Dishes Touch
Cajun Turkeys Are Back at Popeyes – With an Exciting Update
Shop
What's New
Our Place’s Black Friday Sale Includes the Always Pan and More Favorites
12 Best Wine Subscription Services That Will Send Bottles Right to Your Door
17 Gifts Perfect for A Christmas Story Superfans
11 Best Deals from Wayfair's Early Black Friday Sale
7 Best Chef's Knives, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 in Nashville, TN
Urban Oasis 2022
discovery+

Domino’s Is Offering Half off Pizzas Now Through November 20

The pizza giant is expressing its gratitude in a very cheesy way.

November 14, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Pizza Restaurants

Dominos Pizza Half Off

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Domino's

Photo courtesy of Domino's

If you do that thing at your Thanksgiving feast where each person around the table shares what they’re thankful for, don’t be surprised if pizza comes up this year.

OK, maybe be a little surprised. Much as most of us love pizza and are grateful for it, it’s probably not usually the first thing that pops to mind on such occasions.

But this year, Domino’s Pizza is getting in on the spirit of gratitude that swells in November by thanking customers with a generous pizza deal. As a token of its appreciation, the giant pizza chain will offer customers half off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online today through November 20.

“November is U.S. National Gratitude Month and Domino’s wants to say thank you to its customers by giving them a great deal on the pizza they love,” Frank Garrido, Domino’s executive vice president of U.S. operations and support, says in a press release. “The holidays are quickly approaching, and we know Domino’s customers will appreciate being able to provide a convenient and delicious meal to their family for less.”

The half-price deal applies to any menu-priced pizza ordered online through the Domino’s website, apps or AnyWare ordering platforms, such as on Google Home, Alexa, Slack and Facebook Messenger. It also includes any size pizza on any crust with any topping. (Domino’s offers more than 20 toppings and five different types of crust to choose from.)

So sure, family and friends probably deserve to keep their usual spot at the top of your thankful for list. But maybe half-price pizza has a place on that list, too?

Related Content:

The 7 Best Pizza Ovens, According to Pizza Experts

5 Best Pizza Stones and Steels, Tested By Food Network Kitchen

You Can Get Free McDonald’s Fries Every Friday for the Rest of 2022

Next Up

Are KFC Crocs Even the Weirdest Thing the Chain Has Dropped?

KFC has a history of delicious (?) antics.

You Can Now Order a Chick-fil-A Chicken Parm Meal Kit

Forgot to meal plan? Just drive right up to Chick-fil-A.

Taco Bell and Milk Bar Team Up to Make a Crunchy Taco Shell-Coated Strawberry Truffle

We definitely weren’t expecting this collab.

Starbucks’ New Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher Tastes Just Like a Piña Colada

But you have to order it like this to get the flavor of the iconic cocktail.

Taco Bell Fans, You Can Now Vote on Which Discontinued Item To Bring Back to the Menu

After the rollercoaster that was Mexican Pizza, the chain seems to have figured it’s best to just let the people decide what’s worth keeping on the menu.

Burger King Is Sprinkling Everything Bagel Seasoning on Your Favorite Menu Items

The popular seasoning has already made its way to just about everything.

Chipotle Adds New Steak Option, Garlic Guajillo, to Its Menu Nationwide

Don’t worry, you won’t be left with garlic breath for the rest of the workday.

First Responders Can Get a Free Doughnut and Coffee at Krispy Kreme This Friday

October 28 is National First Responders Day. It’s a sweet way to show appreciation for all these folks do.

Taco Bell Is Celebrating Pride Month with Drag Brunch

Book your seat for saucy performances — and mimosas, of course.

You Can Get Free McDonald’s Fries Every Friday for the Rest of 2022

Happy Fry-day!

On TV

Girl Meets Farm

9:30am | 8:30c

The Kitchen

10am | 9c

The Kitchen

11am | 10c

The Kitchen

12pm | 11c

Buddy vs. Duff

1:30pm | 12:30c

Buddy vs. Duff

2:30pm | 1:30c

Buddy vs. Duff

3:30pm | 2:30c

Buddy vs. Duff

4:30pm | 3:30c

The Big Bake

11pm | 10c

What's New

Our Place’s Black Friday Sale Includes the Always Pan and More Favorites Nov 14, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

12 Best Wine Subscription Services That Will Send Bottles Right to Your Door Nov 14, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins and Rachel Trujillo

17 Gifts Perfect for A Christmas Story Superfans Nov 14, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

11 Best Deals from Wayfair's Early Black Friday Sale Nov 14, 2022

By: Allison Russo

7 Best Chef's Knives, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 11, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Baking Subscription Boxes Everyone With A Sweet Tooth Needs Nov 11, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

9 Best Hot Chocolate Mixes, According to Food Network Kitchen Nov 11, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

12 Kitchen Gadgets and Tools Perfect for Kids Who Love to Cook Nov 11, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

6 Best Carving Knives, According to Food Network Kitchen Nov 10, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 5 Best Cocktail Shakers, According to a Spirits Expert Nov 10, 2022

By: John deBary

You Should Be Shopping for Vintage Dinnerware at Etsy Nov 10, 2022

By: Caylin Harris

8 Best Instant Coffee Brands, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 10, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

20 Pies You Can Ship Directly to Friends and Family This Thanksgiving Nov 10, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

The Best Wines for Thanksgiving, According to a Sommelier Nov 10, 2022

By: Sarah Tracey

23 Gifts for the Dad Who Loves to Grill Nov 14, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

7 Best Tea Subscriptions for Every Type of Tea Drinker Nov 10, 2022

By: Lambeth Hochwald

8 Online Marketplaces That Can Help You Find Specialty Groceries Nov 9, 2022

By: Megha McSwain

8 Great Thanksgiving Meal Kits 2022 Nov 10, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

45 Perfect Gifts for Coffee Lovers Nov 10, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

27 Best Chocolate Gifts Perfect for Holiday Gifting Nov 10, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

11 Chic Candlestick Holders You Can Buy Online Nov 7, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

Which Grocery Stores Are Open and Closed on Thanksgiving? Nov 10, 2022

By: Amy Reiter, Samantha Leffler and Brittany Loggins

25 Best Gifts for the Tea Lover Nov 4, 2022

By: Regina Ragone

8 Must-Have Products to Throw a Dinner Party, According to a Caterer Nov 3, 2022

By: Alexandra Owens

11 Food Network-Exclusive Discount Codes for Holiday Gifting Nov 3, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

12 Colorful Glassware Collections to Keep You Sipping Pretty Nov 2, 2022

By: Caylin Harris

24 Fruit Baskets and Gifts for the Holidays Nov 2, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

Walmart's Black Friday Sales Are Starting Next Week Nov 9, 2022

By: Allison Russo

15 Seriously Delicious Chocolate Chip Cookies You Can Order Online Nov 7, 2022

By: Samantha Lande and T.K. Brady

20 Best Wine Gift Baskets You Need This Holiday Season Nov 1, 2022

By: Sarah Tracey