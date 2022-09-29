Finally, the Never Ending Pasta Bowl Returns to Olive Garden After a Two-year Hiatus

But next week, after a sad and lengthy two-year hiatus, this beloved menu item is making a big return – for a limited time only. Between October 3 and November 20, carb loving Olive Garden fans can take advantage of unlimited servings of their favorite pasta combinations, homemade soup or salad and freshly baked breadsticks, starting at $13.99. They can then supplement that with fun bottomless toppings like meatballs, Italian sausage, or crispy chicken, for just $4.99.