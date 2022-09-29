Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Molly Yeh's Chicken Pot Hotdish
Chicken Pot Hotdish
Trending Recipes
Ree Dummond Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls
Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls
Classic 100, Pot Roast
The Best Pot Roast
Broccoli Gratin
Extra Creamy Pasta Cacio e Uova
Extra-Creamy Cacio e Uova with Grated Egg
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Halloween Wars
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Are Butter Boards the Next Big Thing?
14 Restaurants Designed to Feel Like Dinner Parties
Reddit Resurfaces Queen Elizabeth’s Pancake Recipe
Currently Obsessed With...
Snoop Dogg Drops a New Sparkling Wine (With a Label That Raps)
Hostess Introduces Bite-Size Twinkies, Ding Dongs, + Donettes
Shop
What's New
Where To Buy Dazzling Diwali Gifts Online
This Dispenser Finally Solves the Problem of Stale Cereal
Our Place Launched Tableware Designed to Prep, Serve, Store & More
Haunted Cookie House Kits That Will Get Everyone in the Halloween Spirit
Jenni Kayne’s New Staub Collection Is the Perfect Blend of California and French Style
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

Finally, the Never Ending Pasta Bowl Returns to Olive Garden After a Two-year Hiatus

For $13.99, you can mix and match pasta and sauces to your heart’s desire.

September 29, 2022
By: Aly Walansky

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Olive Garden

Photo courtesy of Olive Garden

Many of our favorite restaurant features took a hiatus over the last few years, from buffets to fixin bars. But perhaps one of the most missed items that haven’t been seen in years is the Olive Garden Never Ending Pasta Bowl.

But next week, after a sad and lengthy two-year hiatus, this beloved menu item is making a big return – for a limited time only. Between October 3 and November 20, carb loving Olive Garden fans can take advantage of unlimited servings of their favorite pasta combinations, homemade soup or salad and freshly baked breadsticks, starting at $13.99. They can then supplement that with fun bottomless toppings like meatballs, Italian sausage, or crispy chicken, for just $4.99.

Ordering the bottomless pasta bowl allows customers to mix and match favorite pastas, sauces and toppings. Pasta choices include Fettuccine, Spaghetti, Rigatoni and Angel Hair, while sauces include Creamy Mushroom, Traditional Marinara, Five Cheese Marinara, Traditional Meat Sauce and Alfredo. The optional toppings are Meatballs, Italian Sausage and Crispy Chicken Fritta. So, there really are many ways to enjoy this never ending bowl.

As this is the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Never Ending Pasta Bowl entering the Olive Garden, what a perfect way to celebrate!

Let the pre-holiday carb loading commence.

Related Content:

Taco Bell Fans, You Can Now Vote on Which Discontinued Item To Bring Back to the Menu

Reddit Resurfaces Queen Elizabeth’s Pancake Recipe

The Complete List of Everything You Need to Make Pasta at Home

Next Up

Finally, You Can Get Oat Milk at Starbucks

But you'll want to hurry! It's only available for a limited time.

After 5 Years, Pumpkin Spice Oreos Make Their Return

Start checking those shelves on August 15.

Boozy Brunch at IHOP May Finally Be in Your Future

The chain is testing mimosas and other alcoholic beverages at three locations.

My Favorite Movie Theater Snack Is Finally Coming to Grocery Stores

Cheetos' new snack mix is my cheesy popcorn of choice.

Is It Finally Time for a Rosé Emoji? This Petition Thinks So

Here’s how you can support the effort.

Dunkin’ Launches Cup Sleeve… With a Built-In PopSockets PopGrip

Never drop your coffee again.

Canadian Chinese Restaurant Goes Viral Thanks to Owner’s Hilariously Honest Menu Descriptions

"This one is not THAT good."

Popeyes Gets Hilariously Petty After Taco Bell Announces Its New Menu Item

The Louisiana Kitchen shared a TikTok "hack" video on how to turn their famous chicken sandwich into a taco.

McDonald's Beloved Shamrock Shake Is Coming Back

The OREO Shamrock McFlurry is also making a return.

Krispy Kreme Is Celebrating Teachers with Free Doughnuts

Here’s how educators can snag a sweet breakfast — plus, how students can make their teachers’ lives even sweeter.

On TV

Halloween Wars

11am | 10c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30pm | 1:30c

Outchef'd

3pm | 2c

Outchef'd

3:30pm | 2:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

4:30pm | 3:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

5:30pm | 4:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Halloween Wars

10pm | 9c

Halloween Wars

11pm | 10c

Halloween Wars

12am | 11c

What's New

Where To Buy Dazzling Diwali Gifts Online Sep 28, 2022

By: Megha McSwain

This Dispenser Finally Solves the Problem of Stale Cereal Sep 29, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

Our Place Launched Tableware Designed to Prep, Serve, Store & More Sep 27, 2022

By: Allison Russo

Haunted Cookie House Kits That Will Get Everyone in the Halloween Spirit Sep 26, 2022

By: Sam Burros

Jenni Kayne’s New Staub Collection Is the Perfect Blend of California and French Style Sep 26, 2022

By: Allison Russo

TikTok's Favorite Jumbo Water Cup Just Restocked on Amazon Sep 26, 2022

By: Taylor Murray

Prime Day Deals Are Back With Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale Sep 26, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

30 Essential Jewish-Authored Cookbooks Sep 23, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

55 Advent Calendars You Can Buy for 2022 Sep 23, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

29 Useful Housewarming Gifts for All First-Time Homeowners Sep 23, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

The Cutest Trick-or-Treat Buckets and Bags for Your Kid's Halloween Haul Sep 23, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo and Lili Zarghami

10 Best Meal Delivery Services for Every Household Sep 22, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

12 Gadgets That Will Help You Use up Every Last Bit of Food Sep 20, 2022

By: Kelsey Mulvey

Vitamix's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Back — for 3 Days Only! Sep 19, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

10 Best Halloween Candy Bowls for Your Front Porch Sep 19, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic and T.K. Brady

This Easy-to-Install Drawer Will Make Fridge Organization Painless Sep 15, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

8 Products That Will Keep Your Fridge Organized Sep 21, 2022

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

Everything You Need to Organize Your Pantry Sep 14, 2022

By: Meghan Hynes Cole

Halloween Bakeware That Will Take Your Treats to the Next Level Sep 15, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

The 5 Best Store-Bought Hot Chocolate Mixes Sep 14, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

11 Decorative Loaf Pans That'll Completely Transform Your Fall Pumpkin Bread Sep 9, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

The 8 Best Coffeemakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

These 8 “Fancy” Honeys Elevate Absolutely Any Dish Sep 9, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

What Ben Van Leeuwen Can't Live Without in His Kitchen Sep 8, 2022

By: Alexandra Owens

The 9 Best Healthy Snacks, According to Kids Sep 9, 2022

By: Kristie Collado

4 Best KitchenAid Stand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 8, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Baking Mats, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 12, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

Our Honest Review of the Ninja Creami Sep 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Spicy Condiments People Put On Everything Sep 2, 2022

By: Alexandra Owens

You Don't Want to Miss Hestan's September Skillet Event Sep 2, 2022

By: Allison Russo