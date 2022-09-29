Finally, the Never Ending Pasta Bowl Returns to Olive Garden After a Two-year Hiatus
For $13.99, you can mix and match pasta and sauces to your heart’s desire.
Many of our favorite restaurant features took a hiatus over the last few years, from buffets to fixin bars. But perhaps one of the most missed items that haven’t been seen in years is the Olive Garden Never Ending Pasta Bowl.
But next week, after a sad and lengthy two-year hiatus, this beloved menu item is making a big return – for a limited time only. Between October 3 and November 20, carb loving Olive Garden fans can take advantage of unlimited servings of their favorite pasta combinations, homemade soup or salad and freshly baked breadsticks, starting at $13.99. They can then supplement that with fun bottomless toppings like meatballs, Italian sausage, or crispy chicken, for just $4.99.
Ordering the bottomless pasta bowl allows customers to mix and match favorite pastas, sauces and toppings. Pasta choices include Fettuccine, Spaghetti, Rigatoni and Angel Hair, while sauces include Creamy Mushroom, Traditional Marinara, Five Cheese Marinara, Traditional Meat Sauce and Alfredo. The optional toppings are Meatballs, Italian Sausage and Crispy Chicken Fritta. So, there really are many ways to enjoy this never ending bowl.
As this is the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Never Ending Pasta Bowl entering the Olive Garden, what a perfect way to celebrate!
Let the pre-holiday carb loading commence.
