After a Two-Year Hiatus, White Castle’s Valentine’s Day Dinner Experience Is Back

Get on those reservations now.

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
January 11, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

White Castle Valentines Day Dining

Photo by: Photo courtesy of White Castle

Photo courtesy of White Castle

Exciting news, lovers of White Castle and one another: The Slider-centric fast-food chain is bringing back, after a two-year absence, its in-person Valentine’s Day dinner experience, in which it transforms its Castle dining rooms into romantic “fine dining establishments,” featuring hostess seating, table-side service and festive Valentine’s Day decorations.

Reservations for the festivities, which will take place at participating White Castle locations on February 14, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., are now being accepted on OpenTable. (You can find out if your local White Castle is offering the Valentine’s Day dinner experience by visiting WhiteCastle.com/locations and scrolling down to “Celebrate Valentine's Day at the Castle!”)

Like most fancy-dining experiences, reservations are required for this one, and slots are expected to fill up quickly, so if you want this memorable high-low Valentine’s Day dining experience, you’ll for sure want to make your reservations straight away.

“Valentine’s Day is the day when White Castle becomes Love Castle, and we can’t wait to celebrate it in person in 2023,” Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, says in a news release. “It’s an opportunity to gather with those we love and savor the flavor of all the Castle has to offer, all in a festive atmosphere with affordable prices that won’t bust anyone’s budget. This is what feeding the souls is all about, and we’re excited that the tradition we have loved and missed is back!”

This year’s celebration marks the 32nd year White Castle has offered a special Valentine's Day experience, but the last time it transformed its dining rooms for the full in-person festivities was in 2020, when it welcomed 30,000 customers for a romantic evening just before Covid hit. Last year, for Valentine’s Day 2022, it offered a take-out holiday “Love Cube” meal for two on February 14. Yet Richardson vowed that the chain would bring back the full in-person hoopla for 2023 — and so it has.

For those who prefer to experience their White Castle Valentine’s Day meal at another romantic locale — let’s say, at home — as they were able to do last year, that option is again open to them. The chain is bringing back its Love Cube meal for two. Available on Valentine’s Day only, while supplies last, the boxed meal features eight cheese sliders, two sharable sides and two small soft drinks. It can be ordered for carry out and for dining in.

“Variety is the spice of life, and our special menu this year is full of variety that will make Valentine's Day memorable,” Richardson says.

New to sip this year is the Sprite Love Castle Potion, a custom “one-of-a-kind” Coca-Cola Freestyle beverage that combines “the cool crispness of lemon-lime, a pop of cherry and a kiss of smooth, creamy vanilla” and is available only on February 14.

To cap off the meal White Castle is offering a Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake-on-a-Stick, which features a chocolate cookie crumb crust. Members of White Castle’s loyalty club, Craver Nation, can use a buy-one-get-one dessert-on-a-stick coupon to use in-person at White Castle locations between February 10 and 14.

Love Castle Silk Robe

$60
White Castle House of Crave
Buy It

And, if all that isn’t enough White Castle/Valentine’s Day excitement, the chain is also bringing out a new line of merch for the February holiday: A Love Castle silk robe (“The soft-to-touch magenta garment featuring a red belt is perfect for lounging and relaxation 365 days a year”), Love Castle sunglasses (“These heart-shaped glasses are the perfect accessory piece for your date-night attire”), and two new White Castle T-shirts (“The Love Castle Candy Tee and the Love Castle Crave Tee crew neck shirts allow you to wear our heart on your sleeve”) are all available for purchase on White Castle’s online shop, House of Crave.

33 Special Recipes for a Valentine’s Day Dinner at Home

24 Valentine's Day Gifts Your Friends Will Love

26 Best Chocolate Gifts Perfect for Valentine's Day

In Lieu of Its Usual Valentine’s Day Reservations, White Castle Is Offering Love Birds the ‘Love Cube’

Get a to-go version of fast-food romance.

After 6 Long Years, McDonald’s Brings Back Its Happy Meal Halloween Pails

McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin made their first appearance in 1986.

5 Date Night Dinners to Make with Your Sweetie This Valentine’s Day

Because the way to someone's heart is through their stomach, right?

How to Make a Giant Conversation Heart Cake for Valentine's Day

Sharing the love has never been cuter!

Is McDonald’s All-Day Breakfast Ever Coming Back?

And what are McDonald’s breakfast hours, anyway?

Sorry, McDonald’s Isn’t Actually Bringing Back Its All-Day Breakfast in October

Don’t believe everything you read on social media.

Skip the Waffles and Make These Pink Treats for Galentine's Day

Celebrate your friends the best way possible — with multiple decadent (and pink!) treats!

This Simple Hack Makes It So Much Easier to Cook with Beets

You’ll be able to peel and chop this red root veggie — worry free.

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back the Enchirito After Almost a Decade

The fans have spoken.

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Its Coveted Taco Lover’s Pass For One Day

The deal — $10 for 30 days of free tacos — will be available on October 4, National Taco Day.

