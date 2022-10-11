Recipes
Chipotle’s Boorito Is Back In-Person After A Three Year Hiatus

Anyone who visits a Chipotle restaurant in-costume receives a $6 entrée.

October 11, 2022
By: Aly Walansky

Related To:

Halloween

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Chipotle

Photo courtesy of Chipotle

There’s so much to love about the Halloween season, from candy to creepy cocktails to bewitched desserts, but for fans of things more savory – there’s Chipotle’s spin on trick-or-treating. The chain has announced the return of Boorito, and this time it will be live in-restaurant for the first time since 2019.

On October 31, anyone who wears a costume and visits a Chipotle restaurant in the U.S. from 3 p.m. local time to close will receive a $6 entrée. This will be an offer available to Chipotle Rewards members, who just need to open the app, and scan their member ID at the register.

Boorito, which has been a holiday promotion for 22 years, was always an in-store, but during the pandemic, the chain had to pivot a bit. Boorito became a digital option, where people could take advantage of promo codes in the app or when ordering online. But now, it’s back to the way it was originally intended – with a healthy dose of in-person Halloween fun.

Of course, tribute needs to be made to the last few years of the virtual element of Boorito. To that effect, Chipotle is launching “BooReal” on BeReal1, where entrants can win one of 10 Free Burritos for a Year prizes. To enter, take a BeReal in costume while at a Chipotle restaurant on October 31, and share it to Instagram Stories by tagging @chipotle and adding #booritosweepstakes.

For those who prefer actual cash in their Halloween basket (so to speak), Chipotle is also using Cash App to give away a bunch of cash. This is also available to Chipotle Rewards members and a total of $25,000 will be given away. To enter, put your $cashtag with #ChipotleBoorito as a reply to Chipotle’s tweet on October 13, 20, 25 or 27.

“Boorito is all about having fun with your friends and enjoying real food in our restaurants,” says Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle. “After two years of celebrating virtually, we’re leveling up the in-person experience with fun activations on social that will help bring fans together on Halloween.”

Now we just need to plan our costume

