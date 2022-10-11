Chipotle’s Boorito Is Back In-Person After A Three Year Hiatus

Of course, tribute needs to be made to the last few years of the virtual element of Boorito. To that effect, Chipotle is launching “BooReal” on BeReal1, where entrants can win one of 10 Free Burritos for a Year prizes. To enter, take a BeReal in costume while at a Chipotle restaurant on October 31, and share it to Instagram Stories by tagging @chipotle and adding #booritosweepstakes.