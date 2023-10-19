Recipes
Chipotle Is Bringing Back Its Boorito Deal, and Staying Up Late This Halloween

The chain is keeping 53 popular locations open until midnight for hungry trick-or-treaters.

October 19, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Chipotle-Boorito-2023-US

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Chipotle

Photo courtesy of Chipotle

Hungry trick-or-treaters craving something beyond candy, take note: Chipotle is bringing back its Boorito deal this Halloween. And the chain has made a few changes, calling them “the next evolution of its Boorito tradition.”

For those of you not paying super close attention to Chipotle’s Halloween traditions, the Boorito deal started back in 2000, when Chipotle launched a costume contest, asking customers to dress up in burrito-themed costumes for Halloween. Over the years, it has offered discounts for people who arrived in any sort of costume – beyond the burrito. At this point, Chipotle has ditched the costume requirement altogether and is simply offering a discounted entree price to its reward members at all U.S. locations on Halloween.

This year’s deal: Chipotle Rewards members who place a digital order — via the Chipotle app or chipotle.com — on October 31 from 3 p.m. local time until closing and enter the promo code BOORITO can get an entree of their choice for $6.

The chain is also “evolving” the Boorito tradition this year by keeping 53 locations in towns with a lot of college students open until midnight on Halloween — and offering the $6 digital entree deal until midnight in those locations as well.

Why 53, precisely? Because that’s how many “real” ingredients are on Chipotle’s permanent menu, the brand says. The 53 restaurants were chosen because they are in college towns that consume the most Chipotle.

Chipotle says the move to extend its hours in these locations on Halloween is a way for it to expand the 23-year-old Boorito tradition, once a Millennial college-student favorite, to accommodate Gen Z’s “late-night dining preferences.” The brand has seen a 30 percent rise in post-8 p.m. transactions on Halloween in the past two years, and a survey of customers between the ages of 18 and 26 indicated that 81 percent of them wanted their local Chipotle to stay open until midnight.

“Boorito has become a mainstay for Chipotle,” Chris Brandt, the chain’s chief brand officer, says in a statement. “This year, our digital offer makes it even easier for fans to fuel their Halloween celebrations with real food.”

The chain is also offering a bottle of Tabasco Brand Scorpion Sauce, an “exclusive” offering debuting at Chipotle on Halloween for one night only, as a bonus on the first 100 orders placed digitally between 10 p.m. local time and midnight at each of the 53 open-till-midnight locations. The sauce has been described as “the spookiest hot sauce made with one of the world’s most intense peppers—the Scorpion.” What hot sauce fan would say boo to that?

