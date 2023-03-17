Subway Is Bringing Back Its Coveted Footlong Pass

Subway has announced that it’s bringing back its popular Footlong Pass. This $15 sandwich subscription is a sweet deal for anyone who is obsessed with their footlong subs. With the pass, you can get any footlong sub at 50 percent off its usual price. Those who get the pass are allowed to redeem the promotion once per day for the whole month of April, for a value of $150 – making the pass a total steal. This is a good time to check out the Subway Series menu. There’s a lineup of 12 signature sandwiches ordered by name or number, and passholders will have time and opportunity to try them all. In fact, try them all several times, at that!