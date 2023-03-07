Subway Unveils Footlong Baked Potato Chip
It’s absurd ... and awesome?
Is there nothing to which Subway can’t give the “footlong” treatment? Jumping off its footlong sandwiches and following up the footlong cookies it debuted for National Cookie Day in December 2022, the sandwich chain is introducing a footlong chip pegged to National Potato Chip Day. (That’s on Tuesday, March 14, in case it’s not yet written in big, crisp letters on your calendar.)
In partnership with Baked Lay’s chips, Subway is unveiling the Baked Lay’s Footlong, which it is touting as its “first-ever 12-inch crisp.” While large — and presumably plenty crunchy — the footlong chip will also be a bit difficult to grab. It will be available for only one day — Tuesday, March 14 — and only at a Subway restaurant in Frisco, Texas. Why there? “Everything is bigger in Texas,” the brand explains in a news release.
“Surprising our fans with unexpected flavor combinations and unique culinary creations is what we do best,” Scott Finlow, chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Foodservice, says in a press statement. “We’re grateful that our partners at Subway share our passion for creating meals that are as delicious as they are memorable.”
The Baked Lay’s Footlong — which, yes, is simply a footlong Baked Lay’s chip, served up in a nice box — is intended for pairing with a sandwich from the chain’s The Subway Series line of 12 sandwiches that can be ordered by name or number, which was first unveiled in July 2022. Those who buy a Subway Series footlong meal at the Subway location at 6700 Stonebrook Parkway, Suite 100 in Frisco, Texas, on March 14, starting at 11 a.m. CST, can add a Baked Lay’s Footlong to their order for free while supplies last.
