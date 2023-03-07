Subway Unveils Footlong Baked Potato Chip

The Baked Lay’s Footlong — which, yes, is simply a footlong Baked Lay’s chip, served up in a nice box — is intended for pairing with a sandwich from the chain’s The Subway Series line of 12 sandwiches that can be ordered by name or number, which was first unveiled in July 2022. Those who buy a Subway Series footlong meal at the Subway location at 6700 Stonebrook Parkway, Suite 100 in Frisco, Texas, on March 14, starting at 11 a.m. CST, can add a Baked Lay’s Footlong to their order for free while supplies last.