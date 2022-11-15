Subway Rolls Out Sandwich Vending Machines That You Can Talk To

As part of its push to streamline the process of getting its sandwiches into customers’ hands (increasingly emphasizing convenience over customization) and expand availability into “non-traditional” locations, the quick-serve chain has announced that, along with the Subway Grab & Go sandwich spots it has been rolling out in airports, hospitals, convenience stores and truck stops and on college campuses, it is introducing new “smart fridges” stocked with pre-made sandwiches.