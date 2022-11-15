Recipes
HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 in Nashville, TN
Urban Oasis 2022
discovery+

Popeyes’ New Blackened Chicken Sandwich May Just Reignite the Fast Food Chicken Wars

We can’t wait.

November 15, 2022
By: Aly Walansky

KeyVisual-2

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Popeyes

Photo courtesy of Popeyes

Popeyes was a major contender in the fried chicken sandwich wars a few years ago, and with its latest release, the chain may have just created a whole new field of battle.

Popeyes hails from New Orleans, where blackened proteins are a popular staple on many menus. Its latest sandwich, the new Blackened Chicken Sandwich, combines that history of blackened foods with the brand’s history of knowing a thing or two about a great chicken sandwich.

The Blackened Chicken Sandwich is made of a whole chicken breast that is marinated for 12 hours in Cajun and Creole seasoning. It’s then placed on a toasted buttery brioche bun with either classic or spicy mayonnaise and barrel-cured pickles.

The new sandwich will be available nationwide beginning Tuesday, November 15, starting at $4.99. An added bonus is that Popeyes Rewards members will receive 200 bonus points, which is good for free regular fries on their next order, when ordering this sandwich on the Popeyes App or on Popeyes.com.

If this new release is enough to spark a fast food blackened chicken war, we’re hungry and ready to do some tasting.

