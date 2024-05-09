Why the Internet’s Favorite Olive Oil Now Comes in Beer Cans

And then there’s the environmental factor. Consider the recent headline-making report from the Center for Climate Integrity that accuses the plastics industry of, essentially, fraud when it comes to convincing the public how easily and effectively their plastic waste could be recycled. According to the EPA, in 2018, less than 14 percent of all plastic containers manufactured that year were recycled. Compare that with the aluminum beverage containers created that year, of which over 50 percent were recycled. Additionally, the Aluminum Association claims that aluminum cans can be recycled a nearly infinite number of times, while using just five percent of the energy it takes to create a brand new aluminum container.