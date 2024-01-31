Now, Everyone Can Get Olive Oil in Their Starbucks Drink
Previously offered in only 15 states, Starbucks is now offering Oleato beverages nationwide.
It has been less than a year since Starbucks introduced its unexpected, perspective-shifting Oleato coffee beverage line, heralding it as “revolutionary” and “transformational.” Originally launched in February 2023 in only a handful of locations, Starbucks’ Oleato drinks infused Starbucks arabica coffee with Partanna cold-pressed, extra virgin olive oil. (“Oleato” means “oiled” or “with oil” in Italian.)
At the time the drinks debuted, after having sampled them ourselves, we wondered, “Is this the moment we all start drinking our coffee with olive oil in it?”
Now, we have our answer: Yes.
This week, starting Tuesday, January 30, Oleato beverages, previously available in only 15 states, are officially available at all Starbucks locations throughout the U.S., including company-operated stores and licensed locations in grocery stores and airports and on college campuses.
The nationwide-availability milestone arrives with one new Oleato beverage and one existing one. These nationally available beverages are distinct from the lineup of Oleato beverages that will continue to be served at U.S. Starbucks Reserve locations and at other locales around the world.
The new cold beverage, the Oleato Golden Foam Iced Shaken Espresso with Toffeenut, features Starbucks Blonde espresso with “notes of warm toffee nut and creamy oat milk, topped with Oleato Golden Foam” which the brand describes as “a lush vanilla sweet cream cold foam infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil.”
We had a chance to taste the new beverage ahead of its release and it was smooth, sweet, lush and rich. The toffee flavor was buttery, caramel-y, maybe a touch salty on our lips. It almost tasted more like movie popcorn or caramel corn than it did, say, a Heath bar. It was, in a word, delicious. And its ombre presentation in the clear cold cup was especially fetching.
The existing beverage in the nationwide Oleato rollout, the Oleato Caffé Latte with Oatmilk, was part of the lineup offered in limited locations at Oleato’s original launch. Available either hot or cold, this “velvety smooth, deliciously lush latte” also features Starbucks Blond Espresso Roast and oat milk and is infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil. We had the opportunity to taste it again ahead of the nationwide rollout and found it to be subtle, interestingly complex and tasty, with a rich mouthfeel, thanks to the olive oil.
Customers nationwide can also now customize any Starbucks iced beverage by ordering it with Oleato Golden Foam. Starbucks recommends getting the Oleato Golden Foam atop Iced Chai Latte, Iced Matcha Latte, Dragon Drink Starbucks Refreshers Beverage or Paradise Drink Starbucks Refreshers Beverage, but the options definitely don’t stop there.
