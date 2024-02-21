You Won’t Believe What This Tinned “Fish” is Made Of

First, I tried the mushroom snow crab made from enoki mushrooms. The snow crab was packed in sunflower oil and had a shredded texture that tore apart easily. There was no hiding it was made with mushrooms as a few of their little heads peeked out. It had a smoky, umami flavor from the added seaweed, and the mushrooms were somewhat slimy and chewy. I thought it was quite oily, but likely piled on top of a crudité or packed into a crab cake, that would be hidden.