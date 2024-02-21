You Won’t Believe What This Tinned “Fish” is Made Of
Company Seed to Surf is aiming to make a truly plant-based fish.
Tinned fish is one of the top 10 trending foods for 2024, and brands are looking to “put the ‘plant’ back in plant-based.” Rather than pushing processed foods and fake meat, companies like Seed to Surf are developing products using whole foods to mimic meat instead. The trend comes at a perfect time, building off of the popularity of tinned fish which experienced a resurgence in 2023.
Based in Canada and female-owned, Seed to Surf focuses on crafting vegan seafood products made with wholesome, high-quality ingredients that allow the vegetables to shine. The brand’s ethos is to change the way we use our oceans, letting consumers enjoy seafood while not contributing to overfishing that exploits and harms our seas.
Currently, Seed to Surf offers two varieties: celery root whitefish and mushroom snow crab. As a plant-based eater myself, I was intrigued. Their beautiful packaging is inviting with bold colors and elegant typeface that makes you want to dive in.
First, I tried the mushroom snow crab made from enoki mushrooms. The snow crab was packed in sunflower oil and had a shredded texture that tore apart easily. There was no hiding it was made with mushrooms as a few of their little heads peeked out. It had a smoky, umami flavor from the added seaweed, and the mushrooms were somewhat slimy and chewy. I thought it was quite oily, but likely piled on top of a crudité or packed into a crab cake, that would be hidden.
Next was the whitefish made from smoked celery root. This one had far bigger, golden-brown chunks and wasn’t swimming in as much oil. When pronged with a fork, the celery root flaked like fish. Similarly, it had a smoky flavor and a salty bite from the seaweed. The chunks seemed to hold up well and weren’t malleable and soft like the snow crab was, so I preferred this texture.
While I tasted them on their own, Seed to Surf’s website has a recipe section with suggested ways to enjoy its products. You can add them to your favorite tinned fish recipes like pasta puttanesca or open-faced sandwiches. Pop a few cans around cheese, vegetables and fresh bread for a tinned fish charcuterie board. Or serve them alongside heirloom tomato toast and salad for a quick and easy lunch.
If you’re feeling adventurous and want to dive into plant-based seas, you can find Seed to Surf’s products online or at select stores nationwide in the U.S. and Canada.
Related Content: