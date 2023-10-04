Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Chicken + Broccoli with White Sauce
Trending Recipes
Ricotta Scramble
Apple Crisp
Close-up of Steakhouse Pasta
Steakhouse Pasta
VEGETABLE, HERB AND CHEESE SOUFFLE Food Network Kitchen Unsalted Butter, Allpurpose Flour, Fontina Cheese, Fines Herbs, Eggs
Herb + Cheese Soufflés
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Bobby's Triple Threat
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
17 Eye-Opening National Coffee Day Deals
Chipotle Brings Back Its Most Requested Menu Item Once Again
Tyson’s Halloween Chicken Nuggets Are Back – With an Exciting Update
Currently Obsessed With...
The Protein Waffles That'll Turn You Into a Breakfast Person
What Does Arby’s New Venison and Elk Burger Taste Like?
Shop
What's New
The Best Wine, Beer and Spirits Advent Calendars of 2023
5 Best Potato Ricers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Target Circle Week 2023: The Best Deals to Shop So Far
12 Must-Have Pumpkin Carving Tools on Amazon for Creating the Perfect Jack-o'-Lantern
The Best Halloween Advent Calendars to Count Down to Trick-or-Treating
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV Urban Oasis 2023 in Louisvile, KY
Tour the Charming Kitchen from HGTV's Urban Oasis 2023

What Does Coca-Cola Y3000 Taste Like?

Created with the assistance of A.I., Coca-Cola’s latest flavor attempts to offer a taste of the future.

October 04, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Coca-Cola

Photo courtesy of Coca-Cola

There’s been a lot of speculation about the artificial intelligence-driven future we’ve been told is just around the corner — or is perhaps already here. One thing you may not have thought to wonder is what the A.I.-driven future will taste like. Regardless, Coca-Cola has set out to provide an answer with the release of a new limited-edition flavor, Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar.

The new flavor, part of the soft-drink brand’s Limited Edition Creations series (its equally trippy predecessors include Starlight, Dreamworld and Ultimate) is being billed as “the first futuristic flavor co-created with human and artificial intelligence from Coca-Cola.”

The flavor is intended to celebrate “an optimistic future through the connections we make,” the brand says. To create it, Coca-Cola says it tapped into “human and artificial intelligence to understand how fans envision the future through emotions, aspirations, colors, flavors and more” and used these insights to “create the unique taste of Y3000.”

“Our ambition for Coca-Cola Creations is to create unexpected and magical moments for our fans. Inspired by the timelessness of Coca-Cola, we want to celebrate everyone’s idea of what the future might look like,” Oana Vlad, senior director of Global Strategy at The Coca-Cola Company, says in a news release announcing the arrival of the new beverage a couple of weeks ago. “With the help of AI-powered technology, Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar imagines how a Coca-Cola from the future could taste and introduces innovative experiences to explore the future.”

So what does our “optimistic future” taste like? We got a chance to try Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar and were sort of surprised to discover it smells and tastes more or less like the present-day diet colas we know and love, only maybe a little fresher? Were we imagining the hint of floral grassiness, unsuspectingly influenced by the pink-soap-bubble (“effervescent,” the company calls them) and fresh-field imagery Coke is including in promotional videos for the new flavor?

Curious about what others thought, we turned to social media, where Coca Cola invited people to share their responses to the new beverage:

One guy got notes of “space-age fruits and cosmic citruses” in Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar.

Another detected a “caramel undertone” and expressed disappointment. “It’s trying to be Coke, but it’s not Coke at the same time,” he said.

Yet another picked up an “artificial … clean freshness,” but mostly thought it tasted pretty much exactly the same as Diet Coke. “Go figure — they probably did just put the regular friggin’ recipe in here and say. ‘It’s so perfect it’s not going to change in the next thousand years.’ Wouldn’t that be the ultimate marketing gimmick?” he suggested.

Indeed, it would be.

Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar is available in the United States and Canada and in select other markets around the world. The full-sugar version is available only in the U.S. and Canada. So you can try it and reach your own conclusions. The future is now, friends.

Related Content:

Your Chipotle Bowl or Salad May Soon Be Made by a Robot

Heinz Releases a Taylor Swift-Inspired ‘Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch’ Sauce

The 8 Best Stanley Tumbler Dupes You Can Buy Online

Next Up

What Does Coca-Cola Dreamworld Taste Like?

What do dreams taste like? Coca-Cola says it has an answer.

Following Starlight, Coca-Cola’s Latest Drink ‘Byte’ Will Taste Like … Pixels?

From the people who brought us space-flavored cola, the concoction is being touted as the first flavor "born in the metaverse."

Coca-Cola’s Newest Flavor ‘Ultimate’ Tastes Like Leveling Up

The flavor is inspired by League of Legends +XP points — though, we’re still pretty confused about what that’s supposed to taste like.

What Does Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream Taste Like?

The new beverage is a permanent addition to the Dr Pepper lineup — and we got an advance taste.

Coca-Cola Releases New Abstractly Named Flavor, Move, with Rosalía

Here’s how it tastes.

Stouffer’s Bloody Mary Mix Is Inspired by Its Famous Lasagna – And the Brand Is Giving It Away for Free

When you think about it, a lasagna Bloody Mary makes perfectly good sense.

We Tried TikTok’s “Healthy Coke” – And We’re Not Impressed

It doesn’t even taste like Coke?

Say Goodbye to Sierra Mist – PepsiCo Is Replacing The Lemon-Lime Soda With ‘Starry’

Here’s what it tastes like.

Spoiler Alert: Marshmello’s Coca-Cola Collab Doesn't Taste Like Marshmallow

Here's how to get your hands on Coke's newest flavor.

Mountain Dew Pitch Black Will Return January 2023

Fans have been clamoring for the flavor’s return.

On TV

Girl Meets Farm

8:30am | 7:30c

Girl Meets Farm

9:30am | 8:30c

The Pioneer Woman

10:30am | 9:30c

The Pioneer Woman

11:30am | 10:30c

The Pioneer Woman

12:30pm | 11:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Guy's Grocery Games

10pm | 9c

What's New

The Best Wine, Beer and Spirits Advent Calendars of 2023 Oct 4, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic and Rachel Trujillo

5 Best Potato Ricers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Target Circle Week 2023: The Best Deals to Shop So Far Oct 3, 2023

By: Allison Russo

12 Must-Have Pumpkin Carving Tools on Amazon for Creating the Perfect Jack-o'-Lantern Oct 1, 2023

By: Lili Zarghami and Alida Nugent

The Best Halloween Advent Calendars to Count Down to Trick-or-Treating Sep 29, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic and Alida Nugent

Caraway Just Launched an All-New Square Cookware Collection Sep 26, 2023

By: Allison Russo

The Best Advent Calendars for Tea Lovers Sep 25, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

The Best Wine Decanters, According to a Sommelier Sep 22, 2023

By: Sarah Tracey

4 Best Kitchen Shears, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 22, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Don't Miss the ThermoWorks Fall Warehouse Sale Sep 21, 2023

By: Allison Russo

4 Best Collagen Powders, According to a Nutritionist Sep 22, 2023

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

The Best Kitchen Products for Hosting Next-Level Tailgate Parties Sep 19, 2023

By: Alida Nugent

When Is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023? Plus, the Deals to Shop Now Sep 18, 2023

By: T.K. Brady

Halloween Bakeware That Will Take Your Treats to the Next Level Sep 20, 2023

By: Samantha Lande and Brittany Loggins

Our Honest Review of the OXO Brew 12-Cup Coffeemaker with Podless Single-Serve Function Sep 15, 2023

By: Beth Lipton

Vitamix's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Back — for 3 Days Only! Sep 15, 2023

By: T.K. Brady

These Are the Best, Most-Useful Kitchen Utensils Sep 13, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Vegan Meal Delivery Services, Tested by Food Network Editors Sep 12, 2023

By: Casey Clark

12 Best Wine Subscription Services That Will Send Bottles Right to Your Door Sep 8, 2023

By: Brittany Loggins and Rachel Trujillo

34 Gifts for Grandparents Who Love Food Sep 7, 2023

By: Erica Finamore

7 Best Wine Fridges, According to Food Network Kitchen Sep 5, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

11 Mooncakes You Can Order Online Sep 11, 2023

By: Margaret Wong and Patty Lee

We Tried All of the Magic Spoon Cereal Flavors and Here Is Our Take Sep 1, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

10 Best Flatware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Aug 28, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Home and Kitchen Labor Day Sales for 2023 Sep 1, 2023

By: Allison Russo

Food Network Magazine’s Latest Cookbook Is All About Pizza Aug 23, 2023

By: Sabrina Choudhary

11 Best Flavored Nut Butters, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 12, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Food Dehydrators, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 22, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Martini Glasses, According to a Spirits Expert Aug 18, 2023

By: John deBary

How to Use All the Functions On Your Air Fryer Aug 21, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen