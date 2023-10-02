Heinz Releases a Taylor Swift-Inspired ‘Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch’ Sauce
Supply is extremely limited.
Whether Taylor Swift is dating NFL star Travis Kelce is still the stuff of widespread speculation. (Friendship bracelets, person-size popcorn machines: Discuss, endlessly. Everyone else is.)
Meanwhile, following the singer-songwriter’s appearance alongside the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s family members at the Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game last week, another thing has moved from speculative to real: Heinz is releasing a “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch” sauce inspired by the Swift sighting at Kelce’s game.
On Sunday, September 24, a Swift fan account posted an image of Swift posing in Kelce’s family suite noting that the musician was enjoying a chicken nugget “with ketchup and seemingly ranch!” The post went viral, racking up 32.8 million views.
In response, Heinz, the official condiment supplier at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs play, apparently decided to get in on the Taylor-bump action. (Sales of Kelce’s jerseys have skyrocketed, spiking 400 percent on sports gear site Fanatics in the wake of Swift’s Chiefs game appearance, CNN reports. And, according to Variety, NFL television ratings have shot up as well.) The brand announced Wednesday on its official Instagram account that it will “soon” release limited-edition bottles of “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch.”
“It’s a new Era for Heinz,” the brand says, winking at Swifties everywhere.
And, speaking of swift, just one week after Taylor’s game-time snack attracted broad notice, “soon” has become “now.”
“It’s happening. 100 bottles of Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch are here,” the brand said yesterday in another Instagram post in which it also shared details about the bottles’ sweepstakes distribution.
If you miss out on the very limited supply of Taylor-inspired bottles, don’t worry: Heinz has been selling a ketchup and ranch mix called Kranch (no “seemingly” about it) since 2019.
And of course, you can always do as Taylor did, and mix your own.
