New Jersey Names ‘Taylor Swift Ham, Egg, and Cheese’ Its Official State Sandwich

Governor Phil Murphy announced it ahead of the Eras Tour coming to MetLife Stadium.

May 26, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Sandwich

Photo by: TAS Rights Management/Getty Images

TAS Rights Management/Getty Images

Even if you haven’t been lucky enough to score a ticket to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, which is rolling through New Jersey this weekend before moving on to Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh and beyond, you can still get into the Swiftie spirit when it comes to your sandwich. Especially in New Jersey.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy just took to Twitter to announce that he was “declaring the Taylor Swift Ham, Egg, and Cheese the official state sandwich.”

“In New Jersey we have a reputation for a great war between Taylor ham and pork roll. Usually we let you call it what you want, but since we have a superstar coming to town, we know all too well that we should commemorate the occasion,” Murphy says in a video. “So today we are declaring the official state sandwich of New Jersey a Taylor Swift Ham Egg and Cheese.”

Then he concludes: “Welcome to New Jersey, Taylor. We’ve been waiting for you, and it would have been a cruel summer without you.”

The governor also shared an image of the State of New Jersey Executive Department Proclamation — full of Whereases, as these things are, along with a Therefore and a Given — in which the Taylor Swift Ham, Egg, and Cheese state sandwich declaration is made official. It has been sealed and signed by both the Governor and the Lt. Governor.

1265058875

Photo by: EzumeImages/Getty Images

EzumeImages/Getty Images

The governor’s declaration elicited a broad range of comments. Among them, this one: “HAHAHAHA omg this is literally why i pay taxes … & now i’m hungry.”

Probably not the only one.

Can’t make it to the Garden State, but itching to try a Taylor ham sandwich? Whip one up for yourself with this recipe.

