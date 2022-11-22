Is McDonald’s Actually Bringing Back the Snack Wrap?

Food Network reached out to McDonald’s to ask. “At this time, there are no plans to bring Snack Wraps back to nationwide menus in the U.S.,” the brand tells us. “Snack Wraps were removed from our national menus several years ago, at which point local markets and restaurants could decide to offer them locally based on customer preferences. In June 2020, Snack Wraps were phased out as a local offering.”