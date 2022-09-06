Recipes
Sorry, McDonald’s Isn’t Actually Bringing Back Its All-Day Breakfast in October

Don’t believe everything you read on social media.

September 06, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

481668542

Photo by: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Today’s lesson: Just because you heard about it on social media doesn’t mean it’s true. Even if a lot of people share it. Even if you really, really want it to be true. All this is to say that, no, McDonald’s is not bringing back its All-Day Breakfast on October 6. Those viral posts on Twitter and Instagram saying it was bringing back were fake.

On Friday, September 2, in a since-deleted post, a Twitter user linked to a screenshot of a press release headlined, “Let There Be Breakfast: McDonald’s Serving All Day Breakfast Starting Oct. 6.”

“Mark your calendars. McDonald’s is making breakfast history again by offering All Day Breakfast nationwide starting October 6th, allowing customers to enjoy some of their breakfast favorites outside of traditional breakfast hours,” the release trumpeted.

People got excited. Of course they did. (Sample response: “Dreams do come true.”) After all, there has been widespread hankering for the return of McDonald’s All-Day Breakfast, first introduced in October 2015, since the chain removed it from its national menu — apparently for efficiency purposes — in 2020, at the peak of the pandemic.

Alas, it turned out that the release shared on social media was actually from September 2015. Why it went viral now is anyone’s guess. But Food Network has confirmed that McDonald’s has not announced the nationwide reintroduction of its All-Day Breakfast and has no updates to share about its breakfast offerings at this time.

Sorry, late-night-Egg McMuffin fans. Maybe next time.

