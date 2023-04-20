7-Eleven Is Bringing Back Bring Your Own Cup Day

The “C” in 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes’ “BYOC” Day officially stands for “Cup” — as in Bring Your Own Cup Day. But it could just as easily stand for “Container” or “Creativity.” That’s because, on Saturday, April 29, to slide into Slurpee season, you can bring pretty much any clean container that will fit under the Slurpee-dispenser nozzle and fill it with a Slurpee flavor of your choosing for a flat fee of $1.99.