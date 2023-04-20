Recipes
Tour the Sleek and Modern Kitchen from Smart Home 2023

7-Eleven Is Bringing Back Bring Your Own Cup Day

And by cup, it means … anything.

April 20, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

BYOC

Photo by: Photo courtesy of 7-Eleven

Photo courtesy of 7-Eleven

The “C” in 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes’ “BYOC” Day officially stands for “Cup” — as in Bring Your Own Cup Day. But it could just as easily stand for “Container” or “Creativity.” That’s because, on Saturday, April 29, to slide into Slurpee season, you can bring pretty much any clean container that will fit under the Slurpee-dispenser nozzle and fill it with a Slurpee flavor of your choosing for a flat fee of $1.99.

Could you really bring, like, a tub or bucket or pitcher? Yes, you really could. “Customers are encouraged to tap into their creativity and grab their favorite cup, astronaut helmet, mason jar, pie tin or any other unconventional container,” the convenience stores say in a press release.

“We love seeing customers enjoy our products in fun ways – especially when it comes to our beloved, iconic Slurpee drink,” added 7-Eleven Director of Proprietary Beverages Ben Boulden. "From cowboy boot to fishbowl … the more creative the cup, the better. We can't wait to see what our customers come up with this year.”

There are a few ground rules: The cup or other container has to be “food-safe and clean,” so thoroughly wash your wacky item of choice; must fit upright within a 10-inch aperture displayed in the store, which means you will be able to fit it under the Slurpee dispenser; and be watertight.

You’d also be well advised to choose your item strategically — because there’s a limit of one BYO cup per customer. (Maybe not a thimble then …) And even if you forget a cup, you can celebrate Slurpee season: 7-Eleven is also offering $1 small Slurpee drinks via the 7NOW delivery app. Plus, 7Rewards loyalty program members who buy six cups of coffee, Big Gulp or Slurpee drinks will get a seventh cup free – for a limited time at participating locations.

Oh, and one more thing: 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes are also launching a new, limited-time-only flavor alongside reliable favorites like Coca-Cola, Cherry and Blue Raspberry: Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar.

