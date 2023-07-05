Krispy Kreme Brings Back Its Beloved Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts for Two Days Only

Since their introduction by the brand for the solar eclipse in 2017, these doughnuts have not been spotted since. However, from July 7 to July 9, fans can get their hands on Krispy Kreme’s iconic Original Glazed Doughnut smothered in rich chocolate glaze. This isn’t like the brand’s standard week-long special offerings for holidays like St. Patrick’s Day and Easter, but is more limited and not going to last for long.