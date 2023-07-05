Recipes
Krispy Kreme Brings Back Its Beloved Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts for Two Days Only

It’s all in honor of July 7, World Chocolate Day.

July 05, 2023
By: Casey Clark

Both chocolate and doughnut lovers, rejoice! Krispy Kreme is bringing back chocolate glazed doughnuts for two days only. Yes, you read that right, in celebration of World Chocolate Day, July 7, the chain will have its limited-edition chocolate glazed doughnuts available at shops across the country for fans to enjoy.

Since their introduction by the brand for the solar eclipse in 2017, these doughnuts have not been spotted since. However, from July 7 to July 9, fans can get their hands on Krispy Kreme’s iconic Original Glazed Doughnut smothered in rich chocolate glaze. This isn’t like the brand’s standard week-long special offerings for holidays like St. Patrick’s Day and Easter, but is more limited and not going to last for long.

“It’s been six years since we first delighted doughnut fans and chocolate lovers with this sensational innovation,” says Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme in a press release.  “Chocolate glazed doughnuts are truly a special experience in our shops for guests to enjoy – from watching the chocolate glaze waterfall to the aroma of chocolate taking over shops to the taste of fresh doughnuts bathed in chocolate glaze. What a way to celebrate World Chocolate Day.”

These chocolate glazed doughnuts will be available at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the United States and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website while supplies last.

Be sure to head out to a local Krispy Kreme to satisfy your sweet tooth before it’s too late.

