Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed Doughnuts Go Bright Green for St. Patrick’s Day
You can get a free doughnut if you dress in green and visit a shop on March 16 and 17.
Krispy Kreme can always be counted on for its special seasonal and limited-time doughnut offerings, from Halloween to Christmas and beyond. Beginning Thursday, March 9, Krispy Kreme ushers in the spring holidays with a St. Patrick’s Day-themed collection that is sure to be as bright and festive as the holiday that inspired it.
The limited-edition collection will include an array of themed treats:
Golden Cookies & Kreme Doughnut: This golden cookie Kreme-filled doughnut has a shell that is dipped in white icing before being topped in golden cookie pieces and a gold sprinkle blend.
Hat O’ Gold Doughnut: This chocolate iced doughnut is decorated with a plaid green icing pattern and topped with a leprechaun hat sugar piece.
Golden Sprinkle Doughnut: This Original Glazed doughnut is dipped in green icing and topped with a gold St. Patrick’s Day sprinkle blend.
Rainbow Kreme Filled Doughnut: This doughnut has an unglazed shell and is filled with White Kreme, topped with green icing and decorated with a rainbow sugar piece, vanilla buttercream and gold coin sprinkles.
“Wherever you’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day – at home, the office, with friends, even parades – you can make it golden by enjoying and sharing our Good as Gold doughnuts,” says Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme in a press release.
Anyone who wants to try one of these doughnuts for free can visit a location on March 16 and 17 (St. Patrick’s Day) dressed in green and get one free green O’riginal Glazed at participating shops.
If a free doughnut isn’t a great way to capture the luck of the Irish, I’m not sure what is!
Related Content: