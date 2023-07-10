Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Bobby Flay's Fish Tacos
Fish Tacos
Trending Recipes
Grilled Cobb Salad
The Best Pepper Steak
The Best Pepper Steak
Peaches 'n' Cream Scones
Pulled Pork
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
BBQ Brawl
The Great Food Truck Race
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Subway Debuts New Deli Heroes Featuring Freshly Sliced Meats
Starbucks Launches New Summer Line of Frozen Lemonade Refreshers
Why You Shouldn’t Take Berberine Supplements for Weight Loss
Currently Obsessed With...
Boy Smells and Magnolia Launch a Candle Scented After the Bakery’s Iconic Banana Pudding
This Is One of My Most-Used Wedding Registry Items
Shop
What's New
Target Circle Week 2023: The Best Deals to Shop So Far
Walmart Plus Week: What We Know and the Best Deals to Shop Now
The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals We've Found So Far
4 Best Indoor Grills of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
20 Very Useful Amazon Kitchen Products Under $20
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

McDonald’s Is Giving Away Free Fries on July 13

Hooray for National French Fry Day!

July 10, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Fries

Photo by: Photo courtesy of McDonald's

Photo courtesy of McDonald's

What’s better than French fries? The salt, the fat, the heat, the crunchy outside and soft-as-a-pillow inside. Yeah, pretty much nothing beats them — except, of course, free French fries.

In celebration of National French Fry Day, which falls on Thursday, July 13, McDonald’s is giving away free fries of any size — just for one fry-glorious day.

The free-fry deal is available at participating McDonald’s locations nationwide — no purchase necessary. The only hitch is you have to place your order — again, on July 13, and only one per customer — via the McDonald’s App.

“Whether you love our crisp, golden fries on their own or dare to dip them into your favorite sauce or McFlurry, everyone gets to enjoy free fries their way at McDonald’s,” a spokesperson for the chain tells Food Network.

So basically, take note: This week, Thursday is fry day and TGIF means “Thank goodness it’s fry day.”

Related Content:

Entenmann’s and Baked by Melissa Pair Up to Make Limited-Edition Mini Cupcakes

Pineapple Pepsi Is Coming Back – But You Can Get Only Get It at One Pizza Chain

7 Best Air Fryers of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Next Up

How to Make Leftover Fries Crispy

Nobody will know they didn't just come out of the deep fryer.

Is McDonald’s All-Day Breakfast Ever Coming Back?

And what are McDonald’s breakfast hours, anyway?

Is McDonald’s Actually Bringing Back the Snack Wrap?

A Tweet about Taylor Swift concert tickets has renewed speculation.

This Legendary Gold Card Can Get You Free McDonald’s Food for Life

For a few weeks, you’ll have the chance to snag the elusive card. Here’s how.

Sorry, McDonald’s Isn’t Actually Bringing Back Its All-Day Breakfast in October

Don’t believe everything you read on social media.

You Can Get Free McDonald’s Fries Every Friday for the Rest of 2022

Happy Fry-day!

This Is Not a Drill: McDonald’s Cult-Favorite Szechuan Sauce Returns March 31

The coveted sauce will only be available to order on the McDonald’s app.

What Would You Do If Someone Handed You $5,000 With Your McDonald’s Order?

One guy returned it — and went viral on TikTok.

An Artist Flung a McDonald’s Burger Pickle Onto the Ceiling – Now It’s Worth $6,200

The pickle is still there, stuck only by its own juices and residual burger sauce.

McDonald’s Brings Back Its Cult-Favorite Pokémon Happy Meal – But They’re A Little Different This Time

The boxes will feature new TCG: Match Battle game items.

On TV

Delicious Miss Brown

8:30am | 7:30c

Delicious Miss Brown

9:30am | 8:30c

The Kitchen

10am | 9c

The Kitchen

11am | 10c

The Kitchen

12pm | 11c

Beat Bobby Flay

5:30pm | 4:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

6:30pm | 5:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

7:30pm | 6:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

8:30pm | 7:30c

BBQ Brawl

9pm | 8c

BBQ USA

10:30pm | 9:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

11:30pm | 10:30c

BBQ Brawl

12am | 11c

BBQ USA

1:30am | 12:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30am | 1:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30am | 2:30c

What's New

Target Circle Week 2023: The Best Deals to Shop So Far Jul 10, 2023

By: Allison Russo

Walmart Plus Week: What We Know and the Best Deals to Shop Now Jul 7, 2023

By: Allison Russo

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals We've Found So Far Jul 5, 2023

By: T.K. Brady

4 Best Indoor Grills of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 5, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

20 Very Useful Amazon Kitchen Products Under $20 Jul 2, 2023

By: Casey Clark

5 Best Ice Cube Trays, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 2, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

8 Best Ground Coffees, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 2, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Panini Presses of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 10, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 8 Best Stanley Tumbler Dupes You Can Buy Online Jun 30, 2023

By: Caylin Harris

The Best July 4th Sales to Shop This Weekend Jun 29, 2023

By: Allison Russo

13 Things to Know About Shopping at Aldi Jun 27, 2023

By: Casey Clark

The Best Things to Buy at H Mart Jun 26, 2023

By: Janae McKenzie

Our Honest Review of Anyday's Microwave Cookware Jun 28, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Store-Bought Jams Food Network Staffers Can’t Live Without Jun 26, 2023

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

We Tried Drew Barrymore's Walmart-Exclusive Air Fryer Jun 27, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

14 Expensive-Looking Amazon Products to Upgrade Your Kitchen Jun 21, 2023

By: Casey Clark

6 Best Pepper Mills of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 20, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Our Honest Review of the CruxGG Touch-Activated 6QT Air Fryer Jun 16, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Dutch Ovens of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 21, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Knife Block Sets of 2023, According to Food Network Kitchen Jun 20, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

This Is One of My Most-Used Wedding Registry Items Jun 15, 2023

By: Rachel Trujillo

The Best Father's Day Sales to Shop This Year Jun 14, 2023

By: Allison Russo

8 Best Protein Powders of 2023 Jun 15, 2023

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

3 Best Salad Spinners, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 16, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Things You Should Know When You Buy Your First Wok Jun 23, 2023

By: Patty Lee

16 Pink Products That Bring Barbiecore to Your Kitchen Jun 28, 2023

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

Our Place Just Launched Their First Countertop Appliance Jun 13, 2023

By: Allison Russo

5 Best Mini Fridges, According to Food Network Kitchen Jun 15, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

11 Queer-Owned Drink Brands You Need to Know for Pride Month Jun 23, 2023

By: John deBary

5 Best Mandoline Slicers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 13, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen