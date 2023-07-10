McDonald’s Is Giving Away Free Fries on July 13
Hooray for National French Fry Day!
What’s better than French fries? The salt, the fat, the heat, the crunchy outside and soft-as-a-pillow inside. Yeah, pretty much nothing beats them — except, of course, free French fries.
In celebration of National French Fry Day, which falls on Thursday, July 13, McDonald’s is giving away free fries of any size — just for one fry-glorious day.
The free-fry deal is available at participating McDonald’s locations nationwide — no purchase necessary. The only hitch is you have to place your order — again, on July 13, and only one per customer — via the McDonald’s App.
“Whether you love our crisp, golden fries on their own or dare to dip them into your favorite sauce or McFlurry, everyone gets to enjoy free fries their way at McDonald’s,” a spokesperson for the chain tells Food Network.
So basically, take note: This week, Thursday is fry day and TGIF means “Thank goodness it’s fry day.”
