McDonald’s Is Giving Away Free Fries for the Rest of 2024

If you’re truly looking to get the most McBang for your McBuck, you’ll also want to check out both your local McDonald’s location and the McDonald’s App. The chain’s summer deals announcement advises that there are savings either way you interact with Mickey D’s all day, including buy-one-get-one specials and iced coffee and other drink discounts. Plus, every one dollar’s-worth of purchases made in-app or by providing your account code in-store also accumulates 100 MyMcDonald’s Rewards points, which can be redeemed for even more freebies.