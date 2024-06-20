Recipes
Colorful Summer Rolls with Peanut Dipping Sauce
Colorful Summer Rolls with Peanut Dipping Sauce
Texas Strawberry Crunch Sheet Cake
Pain Suisse
Pain Suisse
Blackberry Jam Gin Bramble
Blackberry Jam Gin Bramble
Pork Roll Breakfast Hash
Pork Roll Breakfast Hash
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

McDonald’s Is Giving Away Free Fries for the Rest of 2024

That’s not the only deal the chain is putting on the menu this summer.

June 20, 2024
By: Adam Campbell-Schmitt

Photo by: NurPhoto/Getty Images

NurPhoto/Getty Images

If McDonald’s isn’t already your go-to snack stop for summer eats, the fast food chain is making some enticing offers to get you stopping in for some fries a little more often.

Starting this week, McDonald’s is rolling out Free Fries Fridays nationwide, a chance for customers to grab a free medium French fries on any Friday with an order of $1 or more. And while we’re used to writing “for a limited time only” about these sorts of deals, McDonald's is offering this deal until the end of 2024.

However, to get your free fries on Fridays, you’ll need to download the McDonald’s App to claim the promotion. Additionally, on National French Fry Day — which falls on Saturday, July 13 — customers ordering through the app can snag a free medium fries, no other purchase necessary. (And hey, if fries aren’t your thing when it comes to summer treats, there’s always the Grandma McFlurry.)

Before it announced the Free Fries Fridays promotion, McDonald’s made headlines earlier this month by revealing it would be bringing a $5 meal back to the menu. Recent years have seen fast food prices climb, causing consumers to rethink their dining out options. In fact, that $5 price point appeal isn’t just limited to McDonald’s: Wendy’s, Burger King, KFC, and even Starbucks have all introduced similarly priced combos to keep customers (and their wallets) happy.

Starting June 25 at McDonald’s, $5 will buy you a combination of four menu items, including a small drink, small fries, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, and your choice of either a McDouble hamburger or McChicken sandwich. But while the Free Fries Fridays promotion is on for a good five months, here’s the part where we tell you that the $5 Meal Deal will be available “for a limited time only.”

If you’re truly looking to get the most McBang for your McBuck, you’ll also want to check out both your local McDonald’s location and the McDonald’s App. The chain’s summer deals announcement advises that there are savings either way you interact with Mickey D’s all day, including buy-one-get-one specials and iced coffee and other drink discounts. Plus, every one dollar’s-worth of purchases made in-app or by providing your account code in-store also accumulates 100 MyMcDonald’s Rewards points, which can be redeemed for even more freebies.

