French’s Is Giving Away Free Mustard Dough Doughnuts on August 6, National Mustard Day

Also — keep in mind — they’re free. French’s and Dough are making Mustard Donuts (along with other French’s Mustard Donut-inspired swag) available while supplies last on National Mustard Day, August 6, at all six Dough Doughnut locations in New York City. You can also order a free box of two French’s Mustard Donuts for nationwide shipping on August 6, 2022, starting at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET, at DoughDoughnuts.com. The doughnuts ship only to U.S. locations and are limited in supply (one offer per person).