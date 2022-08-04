Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Halal Cart Chicken
Trending Recipes
Sweet Tea Brined Chicken with Peaches
Grilled Corn Skewers with Chipotle- Cilantro Butter
Blackberry-Lime Margaritas
S'mores Pancakes
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Alex vs. America
BBQ USA
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Krispy Kreme Rings In Pumpkin Spice Season Earlier Than Ever
Taco Bell Makes Mexican Pizza Permanent Menu Item – Again
Lisa Frank Portable Blenders Are Back In Stock And We Can’t Wait to Snag One
Currently Obsessed With...
The 9 Most-Viral TikTok Drinks You Can Make at Home
Everything You Need to Know About Doritos New Tangy Tamarind Flavor
Shop
What's New
1276391381
7 Mooncakes You Can Order Online
What Emma Chamberlain Can't Live Without in Her Kitchen
5 Best Cast-Iron Skillets, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Material Kitchen’s New Collection Is Their Cutest One Yet
The Best Vacuum and Mop Combos You Need to Keep Your Kitchen Clean
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV $100k Your Way Sweepstakes
discovery+

French’s Is Giving Away Free Mustard Dough Doughnuts on August 6, National Mustard Day

Here’s what the curious creation tastes like.

August 04, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of French's/Dough Doughnuts

Photo courtesy of French's/Dough Doughnuts

How are you planning to celebrate National Mustard Day? If your answer is either with a mustard-slathered hot dog or not at all, you may need a hole new approach. This year, French’s is offering a mind-bending option: Mustard Donuts.

Yeah, take a sec to let your brain ketchup and take that in.

The mustard company has teamed up with Dough Doughnuts to bring the world Limited Edition Mustard Donuts, which they are offering for free online (shipping nationwide) and at Dough locations in New York City on Saturday, August 6 (National Mustard Day), while supplies last.

The NYC-based artisanal doughnut maker’s French’s-infused Mustard Donuts combine “the beloved flavor of French’s Classic Yellow Mustard with Dough’s signature brioche recipe, allowing mustard lovers to wake up and taste the tang,” according to the unlikely partner companies. The doughnuts, which come two to a bold, pop-art-evocative box, bring a condiment-happy twist to Dough’s classic glazed doughnut — coating it with a bright, sunshine-yellow sweet and savory mustard icing and topping the whole shebang with a yellow mustard cake crumble.

So is it good? We had a chance to try the Mustard Donuts in advance and, while the initial impression (so yellow in color, so mustardy in aroma) was a touch off-putting, the actual taste was surprisingly … not bad. They’re not something we’d choose to eat for breakfast every day, but on National Mustard Day, a welcome curiosity, an off-beat treat we’d catalog under “What the heck! Why not? You only live once!”

Photo by: Photo courtesy of French's/Dough Doughnuts

Photo courtesy of French's/Dough Doughnuts

French’s has put its own mustard spin on other unexpected foods in celebration of National Mustard Day before — Mustard Ice Cream in 2019, Mustard Beer in 2020 and Mustard Buns in 2021. “This year, we’re excited to collaborate with Dough and introduce French’s Mustard Donuts, adding our Classic Yellow Mustard to morning routines,” Jill Pratt, chief marketing officer of French’s parent company, McCormick, said in a news release. “We are as committed as ever to showing off new and exciting ways to enjoy this fan favorite condiment and cannot wait to reinvent breakfast this year.”

Dough Doughnuts owner Steve Klein noted that his company has long prided itself on “creating unexpectedly delicious flavors.”

“French’s Mustard Donuts presented an opportunity to be imaginative and we couldn’t be more pleased with the results,” Klein said. “The iconic tanginess of French’s Classic Yellow Mustard complements the sweet glaze and fluffy texture of the doughnut for the perfect bite.”

Also — keep in mind — they’re free. French’s and Dough are making Mustard Donuts (along with other French’s Mustard Donut-inspired swag) available while supplies last on National Mustard Day, August 6, at all six Dough Doughnut locations in New York City. You can also order a free box of two French’s Mustard Donuts for nationwide shipping on August 6, 2022, starting at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET, at DoughDoughnuts.com. The doughnuts ship only to U.S. locations and are limited in supply (one offer per person).

French’s is also sharing a recipe to make Mustard Donuts in your own home at Frenchs.com/MustardDonut. So if you miss the freebies at the shop or online, doughnut despair!

Related Content:

Taco Bell and Milk Bar Team Up to Make a Crunchy Taco Shell-Coated Strawberry Truffle

Krispy Kreme Rings In Pumpkin Spice Season Earlier Than Ever

What Emma Chamberlain Can't Live Without in Her Kitchen

Next Up

Airy Mayo Mousse May Be a Condiment Game Changer

But it won’t be easy to grab a can.

Where to Get Free Doughnuts on National Doughnut Day

These retailers are giving out free sweet treats this Friday, June 4.

Chile Crisp Is the Condiment You Need Right Now

It's even great on ice cream.

50 Condiments



Dress up burgers, hot dogs and more with fun and fast toppings from Food Network Magazine.

Jet Tila Wants You to Put This Hot Sauce on Everything

The secret is his grandma's homemade sriracha.

Where to Get Free Doughnuts on June 3, National Doughnut Day

Get your hands on these sweet deals.

Need More Mustard with Your Hot Dog? Try a Mustard-Flavored Bun

French’s is helping mustard lovers up their hot dog game.

The Best Soy Sauce Substitutes

Dip into these swaps when you can't use soy sauce.

What Is Vegemite?

Vegemite? It must be pretty potent if the only way they sell it is an that tiny jar. Let’s open one and find out.

Is Mayonnaise Good for You?

The famously fatty condiment can still be part of healthy diet.

On TV

Kitchen Crash

10am | 9c

Me or the Menu

12pm | 11c

Beat Bobby Flay

1:30pm | 12:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30pm | 1:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30pm | 2:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

4:30pm | 3:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

5:30pm | 4:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

6:30pm | 5:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

7:30pm | 6:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

8:30pm | 7:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

9:30pm | 8:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Beat Bobby Flay

10pm | 9c

Beat Bobby Flay

10:30pm | 9:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

11:30pm | 10:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

12:30am | 11:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

1:30am | 12:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30am | 1:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30am | 2:30c

What's New

7 Mooncakes You Can Order Online Aug 4, 2022

By: Margaret Wong

What Emma Chamberlain Can't Live Without in Her Kitchen Aug 3, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

5 Best Cast-Iron Skillets, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 3, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

Material Kitchen’s New Collection Is Their Cutest One Yet Aug 2, 2022

By: Allison Russo

The Best Vacuum and Mop Combos You Need to Keep Your Kitchen Clean Aug 2, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

Food Network Magazine's 2022 Supermarket Awards Aug 2, 2022

This Squeezable Pancake Mix Is a Total Game-Changer Aug 1, 2022

By: Meghan Hynes Cole

Food Network Magazine Editors' Favorite Grocery Store Buys Aug 1, 2022

4 Best Dutch Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 1, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Dish Drying Racks, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 1, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

8 Backyard Fire Pits You Can Actually Cook On Jul 28, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

The Best New Frozen Treats in the Ice Cream Aisle Jul 29, 2022

By: Laura Denby

7 Best Smokers, According to Experts Jul 27, 2022

By: Kelsey Mulvey

This MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale Is Their Biggest One Yet Aug 1, 2022

By: Allison Russo

The Best Products for Summer Entertaining You Can Buy Now Jul 27, 2022

By: Allison Russo

The Zoku Slushy Cup Makes Frozen Drinks in Minutes Jul 26, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

6 Best Vitamix Blenders, According to Food Network Kitchen Jul 26, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

3 Best Knife Sharpeners, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 4, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Vegetable Peelers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 3, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Coolers of 2022, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 26, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

These Frozen BBQ Skewers Are the Best Thing to Hit My Air Fryer in a Long Time Jul 25, 2022

By: Kristie Collado

Molly Yeh Just Launched the Perfect Colorful Cookware Line Jul 25, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

We Taste-Tested All the Canned, Boxed and Jarred Tomatoes — Here Are the Ones You Should Buy Jul 22, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 6 Best Lunchboxes for Everyone Aug 4, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

6 Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop If You Missed Prime Day Jul 22, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

8 Best Cutting Boards, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 7 Best Pizza Ovens, According to Pizza Experts Aug 1, 2022

By: Lambeth Hochwald

The 5 Best Tequilas for Every Occasion Jul 20, 2022

By: John deBary

We Tried the Blackstone Griddle You've Seen All Over TikTok Jul 29, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen