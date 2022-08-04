Recipes
Krispy Kreme Rings In Pumpkin Spice Season Earlier Than Ever

The chain is bringing back fall classics plus the new Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut.

August 04, 2022
By: Aly Walansky

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Photo courtesy of Krispy Kreme

This summer has seemed to be hotter and more humid than ever before, and many of us are feeling pretty eager to usher in the milder mild weather of fall. Fall means changing leaves, and brisk mornings with steaming cups of coffee and all things pumpkin spice. And this year, we may just be getting a head start.

Krispy Kreme is ringing in in its pumpkin spice season earlier than ever before this year. On August 8, which is a month earlier than they launched the season in 2021, the chain will be bringing back some fan favorites, like the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut, and also welcoming some new flavors to the mix.

“Sure, pumpkin spice is generally associated with fall, but true fans of the flavor will agree that August is close enough! So, we’re pulling fall forward, enabling our guests to indulge and enjoy early with delicious pumpkin spice doughnuts and drinks, including our Pumpkin Spice Latte, which you can get iced or frozen, by the way,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

The pumpkin spice lineup will include the new Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut, which is a Pumpkin Spice Doughnut dipped in a pumpkin spice and sugar blend and topped with a swirl of vanilla and coffee buttercream. You can also expect the return of staples like the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, which is a classic Original Glazed doughnut with a pumpkin spice twist. Also returning is the Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake Doughnut, which is a Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut with creamy cheesecake filling decorated with cheesecake icing and the Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut, which is a spiced old-fashioned cake doughnut in glaze.

On the coffee front, there’s the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, which is a latte flavored with pumpkin pie sauce, and topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice seasoning, as well as the new Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee, which is perfect for those warmer mornings – an Iced Coffee blended with pumpkin pie sauce.

Summer can be great, but we’re honestly very ready for the flavors of fall!

