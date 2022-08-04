Krispy Kreme Rings In Pumpkin Spice Season Earlier Than Ever

The pumpkin spice lineup will include the new Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut, which is a Pumpkin Spice Doughnut dipped in a pumpkin spice and sugar blend and topped with a swirl of vanilla and coffee buttercream. You can also expect the return of staples like the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, which is a classic Original Glazed doughnut with a pumpkin spice twist. Also returning is the Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake Doughnut, which is a Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut with creamy cheesecake filling decorated with cheesecake icing and the Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut, which is a spiced old-fashioned cake doughnut in glaze.