discovery+

Taco Bell Makes Mexican Pizza Permanent Menu Item – Again

Well, this has been an emotional rollercoaster.

August 02, 2022
By: Aly Walansky

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Taco Bell

Photo courtesy of Taco Bell

Mexican Pizza fans are beginning to feel like their interaction with their favorite Taco Bell menu item is the biggest on-again and off-again relationship they’ve ever experienced (though, CNN confirmed the whole debacle was not a stunt).

When this popular item was pulled from Taco Bell’s menu in 2020 as fast food spots nationwide attempted to streamline offerings, social media was immediately in an uproar. Life was hard enough at the time, why did we have to lose our Mexican Pizza, too?

The movement to bring Mexican Pizza back was successful, and in May of 2022, Taco Bell and Doja Cat brought it back – but it quickly sold out.

And now, finally, good news is here again. Mexican Pizza will return as a permanent menu item September 15, exactly how we remember it. That means that this dish of seasoned beef and refried beans between two fried flour tortillas, topped with pizza sauce, three-cheese blend and fresh diced tomatoes, will be exactly as it was. Just as it should be.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Taco Bell

Photo courtesy of Taco Bell

And this time, it appears to be here to stay. “Taco Bell worked diligently to resolve depleted ingredients and supply chain challenges that originally caused longer gaps in the product’s availability. Fans eager for its return can expect Mexican Pizzas will be ready in all their glory,” the restaurant said on its FAQ page.

Well, that’s one complicated romance that just may have a happily ever after ending!

