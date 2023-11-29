Recipes
Popeyes Officially Launches Wings As Permanent Menu Items

The fried chicken chain is offering them in five different flavors.

November 29, 2023
By: Aly Walansky

Chicken Recipes

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Popeyes

Photo courtesy of Popeyes

Popeyes is sort of the granddaddy of the fast food fried chicken game – in fact, this spot was so popular during the spicy fried chicken sandwich wars that fights would break out in line to get a sandwich before supply ran out (and it did – often!). So, when the chain announces it’s about to break ground in another fried chicken sector, chances are people are going to get very excited – and this is a big one.

Popeyes is expanding its wing repertoire beyond the already-popular Ghost Pepper Wings and Sweet N’ Spicy Wings, which were available at various points as limited availability promotions previously, beginning Wednesday, November 29, by launching a total of five signature flavors nationwide. These wings will appeal to both the mild heat lovers and those who like some serious kick, and will include Garlic Parmesan, Honey BBQ, Ghost Pepper, Sweet N’ Spicy and Signature Hot.

The new Honey BBQ Wings will have flavors of tamarind, honey and molasses, while the Roasted Garlic Parmesan will pair the flavors of caramelized garlic and parmesan and asiago cheeses. The new Signature Hot is tossed in Popeyes’ signature Cajun hot sauce, and finally the more familiar Ghost Pepper Wings are marinated in a dry spice blend and the Sweet ‘N Spicy Wings are tossed in a sweet and spicy blend of chili, garlic and ginger.

Beginning November 29, all five wing flavors will be available via the new Popeyes Wings Platform at locations nationwide, at Popeyes.com and through the Popeyes App.

With so many new wing varieties to choose from, the hard part will no longer be finding wings – but choosing which wings to order next!

