Popeyes Kicks Off 2023 By Bringing Back a Spicy Fan Favorite
Ghost Pepper Wings are returning to menus nationwide.
If your resolutions for 2023 include spicing things up and saving some cash, Popeyes is ready to help you keep them. The chicken chain is kicking off the new year by bringing back to its menus, after a three-year absence, fan-favorite Ghost Pepper Wings for a limited time for $5.
The crispy chicken wings, which return starting January 3, 2023 at participating U.S. locations nationwide, are marinated “for at least 12 hours" in a ghost pepper spice blend. They are then battered by hand, breaded and served with Popeyes buttermilk ranch to achieve “the perfect level of kick.” The Ghost Pepper Wings are “a more approachable wing option for those who enjoy a little bit of heat and a whole lot of flavor,” according to a press release.
“Our Ghost Pepper Wings have been a fan favorite amongst our guests, combining the perfect amount of spice and flavor for wing lovers,” Sami Siddiqui, president of Popeyes North America, says. “The holiday season can be tough on everyone’s wallets, and we’re so excited to bring back Ghost Pepper Wings at an incredible value that can’t be beat.”
And for those looking to embrace sweetness alongside their spiciness in the new year, Popeyes is also bringing back, for a limited time also beginning January 3, its Blueberry Lemon Pie and a Strawberry Cheesecake cup. The former includes “blueberries and cream cheese with a touch of lemon flavor in a flaky, turnover-style pastry” and the latter boasts “a thick and rich cheesecake filling mixed with strawberry puree, on a graham cracker crumb crust perfectly portioned in an individual cup,” as Popeyes describes them.
Popeyes is also offering $1-per-wing deals (six wings for $6; 12 wings for $12) on delivery orders placed via the Popeyes App or website and offering 200 loyalty points on every order of Ghost Pepper Wings. That’s enough to earn you a free Apple Pie.
Sweet!
