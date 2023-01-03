Recipes
Popeyes Kicks Off 2023 By Bringing Back a Spicy Fan Favorite

Ghost Pepper Wings are returning to menus nationwide.

January 03, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Popeyes

Photo courtesy of Popeyes

If your resolutions for 2023 include spicing things up and saving some cash, Popeyes is ready to help you keep them. The chicken chain is kicking off the new year by bringing back to its menus, after a three-year absence, fan-favorite Ghost Pepper Wings for a limited time for $5.

The crispy chicken wings, which return starting January 3, 2023 at participating U.S. locations nationwide, are marinated “for at least 12 hours" in a ghost pepper spice blend. They are then battered by hand, breaded and served with Popeyes buttermilk ranch to achieve “the perfect level of kick.” The Ghost Pepper Wings are “a more approachable wing option for those who enjoy a little bit of heat and a whole lot of flavor,” according to a press release.

“Our Ghost Pepper Wings have been a fan favorite amongst our guests, combining the perfect amount of spice and flavor for wing lovers,” Sami Siddiqui, president of Popeyes North America, says. “The holiday season can be tough on everyone’s wallets, and we’re so excited to bring back Ghost Pepper Wings at an incredible value that can’t be beat.”

And for those looking to embrace sweetness alongside their spiciness in the new year, Popeyes is also bringing back, for a limited time also beginning January 3, its Blueberry Lemon Pie and a Strawberry Cheesecake cup. The former includes “blueberries and cream cheese with a touch of lemon flavor in a flaky, turnover-style pastry” and the latter boasts “a thick and rich cheesecake filling mixed with strawberry puree, on a graham cracker crumb crust perfectly portioned in an individual cup,” as Popeyes describes them.

Popeyes is also offering $1-per-wing deals (six wings for $6; 12 wings for $12) on delivery orders placed via the Popeyes App or website and offering 200 loyalty points on every order of Ghost Pepper Wings. That’s enough to earn you a free Apple Pie.

Sweet!

Starbucks Is Introducing a New Winter Beverage – And It’s Cold

Kellogg Rolls Out New Packaging for Blind and Visually Impaired

7 Foods We’d Never Think To Cover in Chocolate

Is McDonald’s Actually Bringing Back the Snack Wrap?

A Tweet about Taylor Swift concert tickets has renewed speculation.

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back the Enchirito After Almost a Decade

The fans have spoken.

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Potatoes and Experimenting with New Vegetarian Items

A plant-based protein is also in the works.

Sorry, McDonald’s Isn’t Actually Bringing Back Its All-Day Breakfast in October

Don’t believe everything you read on social media.

Popeyes Offers a Chicken Sandwich BOGO Deal for Holiday Bargain Shoppers

You have a choice of Classic, Spicy or Blackened Chicken Sandwiches.

Taco Bell Fans, You Can Now Vote on Which Discontinued Item To Bring Back to the Menu

After the rollercoaster that was Mexican Pizza, the chain seems to have figured it’s best to just let the people decide what’s worth keeping on the menu.

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Its Coveted Taco Lover’s Pass For One Day

The deal — $10 for 30 days of free tacos — will be available on October 4, National Taco Day.

McDonald’s Brings Back Its Cult-Favorite Pokémon Happy Meal – But They’re A Little Different This Time

The boxes will feature new TCG: Match Battle game items.

Popeyes’ New Blackened Chicken Sandwich May Just Reignite the Fast Food Chicken Wars

We can’t wait.

Popeyes Attempts to Make Lightning Strike Twice with New Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich

Will the new chicken sandwich iteration spark the frenzy of the first?

