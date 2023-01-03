Popeyes Kicks Off 2023 By Bringing Back a Spicy Fan Favorite

And for those looking to embrace sweetness alongside their spiciness in the new year, Popeyes is also bringing back, for a limited time also beginning January 3, its Blueberry Lemon Pie and a Strawberry Cheesecake cup. The former includes “blueberries and cream cheese with a touch of lemon flavor in a flaky, turnover-style pastry” and the latter boasts “a thick and rich cheesecake filling mixed with strawberry puree, on a graham cracker crumb crust perfectly portioned in an individual cup,” as Popeyes describes them.