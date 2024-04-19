Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Are Back With a Bold Upgrade
The fan-favorite menu item is coming back April 25. This time, the chain is teaming up with beloved hot sauce brand Secret Aardvark.
Nacho Fries lovers, rejoice! Next week, the fan-favorite Taco Bell menu item is making its eleventh comeback — this time with a hot new makeover.
The seasoned, cheesy fries have come and gone from the chain’s menu since 2018. They were last available in 2023.
Fans have raved about the fries from the start, but Taco Bell has innovated with the recipe along the way. In 2022, the fries came loaded up and topped with TRUFF truffle hot sauce (one of Oprah’s favorite things). Later that fall, the lucky people in Sacramento could try experimental 7-Layer Nacho Fries and Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries.
This time, Taco Bell is collaborating with the Portland-based hot sauce brand Secret Aardvark to make a limited version of the fries. The chain is infusing ranch with Secret Aardvark’s zesty green Serrabanero sauce — a combination of serrano, habanero, green tomatoes and roasted tomatillos — to make an irresistibly creamy, tangy topping. The fries will be topped with slow-roasted chicken, a three-cheese blend, nacho cheese sauce, reduced-fat sour cream and pico de gallo.
If you’re a Fire! Tier Rewards Member, make sure to check the Taco Bell app on April 23 for details on a special Tuesday Drop. Taco Bell and Secret Aardvark are working with Portland-based artist Bryce Wong on an extra surprise for 300 people.
The new and improved Nacho Fries will be available nationwide starting April 25 for $4.99. If you want to try them, you’ll have to hurry —they’ll only be available for a limited run. But don’t fret: The original Nacho Fries will stay on Taco Bell’s menu all summer, making their longest appearance ever. Get ’em while you can!
