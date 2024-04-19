Recipes
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Almond Honeycomb Cake.
Almond Honeycomb Cake
Grilled Burrata and Tomato Pasta
Fish Tacos
Copycat Berry Chantilly Cake
One-Pan Pork Tenderloin with Potatoes, Tomatoes and Spinach
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
24 in 24: Last Chef Standing
Wildcard Kitchen
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Jet Tila
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Barbecue Sauce Gets the Barbie Treatment
Purple Honey Is Real, and It Only Comes From One Place on Earth
Is There Anything to ‘Oatzempic?’
Currently Obsessed With...
MTN Dew Releases Two New Baja Flavors
Hostess Launches Meltamors, The First Snack It Explicitly Suggests Microwaving
Shop
What's New
The Best Gift Ideas for Food-Loving College Graduates
Our Honest Review of Caraway's Stainless Steel Cookware Set
8 Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Cookware Brands to Know
The 10 Best Water Bottles You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now
Redmond, OR , USA - December , 03, 2021: A camper pours boiling water from a pot while making breakfast on a frost covered picnic table at Smith Rock State Park on December 3, 2021. (Photo by Alex Ratson via Getty Images)
7 Best Camping Mess Kits of 2024, According to Experts
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $5,000
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $5,000
HGTV Smart Home 2024 in Marietta, GA
Enter Twice Daily for Your Chance to Win a Grand-Prize Package Valued At Over $1 Million

Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Are Back With a Bold Upgrade

The fan-favorite menu item is coming back April 25. This time, the chain is teaming up with beloved hot sauce brand Secret Aardvark.

April 19, 2024
By: Sabrina Choudhary

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Taco Bell

Photo courtesy of Taco Bell

Nacho Fries lovers, rejoice! Next week, the fan-favorite Taco Bell menu item is making its eleventh comeback — this time with a hot new makeover.

The seasoned, cheesy fries have come and gone from the chain’s menu since 2018. They were last available in 2023.

Fans have raved about the fries from the start, but Taco Bell has innovated with the recipe along the way. In 2022, the fries came loaded up and topped with TRUFF truffle hot sauce (one of Oprah’s favorite things). Later that fall, the lucky people in Sacramento could try experimental 7-Layer Nacho Fries and Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries.

This time, Taco Bell is collaborating with the Portland-based hot sauce brand Secret Aardvark to make a limited version of the fries. The chain is infusing ranch with Secret Aardvark’s zesty green Serrabanero sauce — a combination of serrano, habanero, green tomatoes and roasted tomatillos — to make an irresistibly creamy, tangy topping. The fries will be topped with slow-roasted chicken, a three-cheese blend, nacho cheese sauce, reduced-fat sour cream and pico de gallo.

If youre a Fire! Tier Rewards Member, make sure to check the Taco Bell app on April 23 for details on a special Tuesday Drop. Taco Bell and Secret Aardvark are working with Portland-based artist Bryce Wong on an extra surprise for 300 people.

The new and improved Nacho Fries will be available nationwide starting April 25 for $4.99. If you want to try them, you’ll have to hurry —they’ll only be available for a limited run. But don’t fret: The original Nacho Fries will stay on Taco Bell’s menu all summer, making their longest appearance ever. Get ’em while you can!

Related Content:

I Tried Almost All the New Menu Items Taco Bell Plans to Drop in 2024

You Don’t Have to Go to Taco Bell for Mountain Dew Baja Blast Anymore

9 Best Air Fryers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed

Next Up

Taco Bell Launches Two New Twists on Nacho Fries

New 7-Layer Nacho Fries and Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries made their debut the same day the Enchirito returned.

Taco Bell Introduces a Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco

Inspired by birria, the new menu item features a new protein — slow-braised shredded beef — and two different dipping sauces.

Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Return Nationwide – And With Oprah’s Favorite Truff Sauce to Boot

Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries are available for only two weeks.

Run, Don’t Walk: Taco Bell Is Bringing Back the Taco Lover’s Pass

Here's how to get a taco a day for 30 days for just $10.

Taco Bell and Milk Bar Team Up to Make a Crunchy Taco Shell-Coated Strawberry Truffle

We definitely weren’t expecting this collab.

Taco Bell Is Celebrating Pride Month with Drag Brunch

Book your seat for saucy performances — and mimosas, of course.

Why Is There No More Mexican Pizza at Taco Bell?

Demand for the returning item was more than seven times than when it was last on the menu.

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back the Enchirito After Almost a Decade

The fans have spoken.

Did Taco Bell and Crocs Just Drop the Shoe of the Summer?

We’re feeling these ultra-comfy, limited-edition Mellow Slides.

Man Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Taco Bell for Stinting on Beef

He says the chain promises "double the amount" of ingredients it actually provides.

On TV

Food Paradise

10am | 9c

Food Paradise

11am | 10c

Food Paradise

12pm | 11c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Best Bite In Town

9pm | 8c

What's New

The Best Gift Ideas for Food-Loving College Graduates Apr 19, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

Our Honest Review of Caraway's Stainless Steel Cookware Set Apr 19, 2024

By: Joelle Battista

8 Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Cookware Brands to Know Apr 19, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

The 10 Best Water Bottles You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now Apr 17, 2024

By: Lauren Seib and Alida Nugent

7 Best Camping Mess Kits of 2024, According to Experts Apr 18, 2024

By: Casey Clark

7 Best Camping Stoves of 2024, According to Experts Apr 18, 2024

By: Casey Clark

20 Best Gifts for Tea Lovers Apr 17, 2024

By: Regina Ragone, T.K. Brady and Samantha Lande

20 Small Kitchen Appliances on Amazon That Shoppers Swear By Apr 12, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

9 Best Spatulas of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 18, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

21 Graduation Gift Ideas for the Class of 2024 Apr 17, 2024

By: Michelle Baricevic and Julia Morlino

10 Best Smokers of 2024, According to Experts Apr 16, 2024

By: Kelsey Mulvey

Toast to Spring with Le Creuset's Newest Collection and Colorway Apr 5, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

7 Best Travel Mugs of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 7, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

28 Best Gift Ideas for Teachers Apr 16, 2024

By: Erica Finamore

20 Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Food Lovers Apr 17, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

Celebrate Eid with Our Place's Limited-Edition Always Pan Mar 29, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

What to Buy During Walmart's Super Spring Savings Event Apr 4, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

6 Best Portable Grills of 2024, According to Experts Apr 7, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The Best Patio Dining Sets for Every Style & Budget in 2024 Apr 7, 2024

By: Maria Conti

5 Best Charcoal Grills of 2024, According to Experts Apr 2, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

5 Best Gas Grills of 2024, According to Experts Apr 1, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

7 Best Cookie Sheets and Sheet Pans of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 7, 2024

By: Rachel Trujillo

5 Best Mandoline Slicers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 7, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

The Best Ways to Save on Groceries During Amazon's Big Spring Sale Mar 25, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

The Best Kitchen Deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale Mar 25, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

This Pro-Level Knife Sharpener Is My Favorite Way to Sharpen Knives Apr 7, 2024

By: Heath Goldman

12 Chocolate Bunnies Your Easter Basket Needs This Year Mar 22, 2024

By: Brittany Loggins and T.K. Brady

The Best Outdoor Storage Cabinets for Grilling and Backyard Entertaining Apr 7, 2024

By: Maria Conti

MacKenzie-Childs Unveils New Rosy Check Collection Mar 21, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

44 Gifts for Mom That Show How Much You Care Apr 17, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

Related Pages