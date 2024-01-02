Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Healthy Air Fryer Parmesan Chicken with Broccoli
Healthy Air Fryer Parmesan Chicken with Broccoli
Trending Recipes
Speedy Teriyaki Salmon
Classic 100 Carbonara
The Best Carbonara
Food Network Tyler Florence Chicken Marsala Winter Weeknight Dinners in 60,Food Network Tyler Florence Chicken Marsala Winter Weeknight Dinners in 60
Chicken Marsala
Hot Honey Tofu for 2
Hot Honey Tofu
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Superchef Grudge Match
Kids Baking Championship
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
We Can’t Stop Thinking About Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Giggling About a Cat Bar
The Top 10 Foods You Need to Try If You Pass By a Buc-ee’s
Food Network Predicts the Biggest Food Trends of 2024
Currently Obsessed With...
Attention, Gamers: Doritos Is Using AI to Cancel Chip-Crunch Noise
White Claw Is Releasing Their First Non-Alcoholic Beverage for Dry January
Shop
What's New
7 Best Food Processors, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
10 Black Female-Owned Wines You Need to Try
10 Best Interactive Play Kitchens for Kids
6 Best Blenders for Smoothies, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
4 Best Protein Shakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV Dream Home 2024 in St. Augustine, FL
HGTV Dream Home 2024

You Don’t Have to Go to Taco Bell for Mountain Dew Baja Blast Anymore

To mark its 20th anniversary, the beloved beverage will now be available beyond the taco chain, at retail stores nationwide all year long.

January 02, 2024
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Soft Drink Recipes

Photo by: Photo courtesy of MTN Dew

Photo courtesy of MTN Dew

It looks like 2024 (welcome to it) is going to be a big year for fans of Mountain Dew Baja Blast.

Having made its debut in August 2004, the generally Taco Bell-exclusive MTN Dew flavor is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. And to mark the milestone — the “Bajaversary,” they’re calling it — the beverage brand is offering the Tropical Lime-flavor drink’s devotees something they have apparently long been asking for: access to the drink not only at Taco Bell, but also in bottled and canned form at stores nationwide all year long — for the very first time.

Additionally, the beverage brand is offering a full year of MTN Dew Baja Blast-themed celebrations.

“MTN Dew Baja Blast has cemented its place as a fan-favorite flavor in pop culture and as a staple in countless Taco Bell orders, so we knew we had to celebrate its 20th anniversary in a big way,” JP Bittencourt, vice president of marketing at MTN Dew, says in a statement. “Nothing’s better than giving fans what they’ve asked for, with a few additional surprises to keep the celebration going all year long.”

Both MTN Dew Baja Blast and MTN Dew Baja Blast Zero Sugar will hit retail shelves nationwide starting this month, January 2024, and remain available all year. (They have, it’s worth noting, occasionally been available in retail stores as limited-time summer releases — but never before year-round.) They will also remain available at Taco Bell.

In conjunction with the drink’s two-decade anniversary, MTN Dew is also offering the drink’s fans a chance to collect “coins” with every Baja Blast or Baja Blast Zero Sugar purchase in store and at participating Taco Bell locations. The coins can be redeemed for Baja-branded merch (gear, accessories, electronics) as well as Taco Bell deals via the Baja Blast shop.

“Thank you to all the Baja Blast lovers over the last 20 years. Because of you, everyone nationwide can now buy the beloved flavor in-stores and as always, at Taco Bell, all year long and earn rewards while doing so ... that’s a win-win,” Bittencourt says.

Taylor Montgomery, chief marketing officer at Taco Bell, called the 20-year partnership between Taco Bell and MTN Dew Baja Blast an “extraordinary journey.”

“As we embark on this Bajaversary celebration with our friends at MTN Dew,” Montgomery adds, “we look forward to providing our loyal fans with more epic experiences and rewards to continue fueling their love for MTN Dew Baja Blast.”

Related Content:

McDonald’s Has a New Adult Happy Meal Featuring ‘McNugget Buddies’ Toys

Olivia Rodrigo Puts Her Spin on the Functional, Celebrity Erewhon Smoothie

The 8 Best Stanley Tumbler Dupes You Can Buy Online

Next Up

Mtn Dew Baja Blast Hot Sauce Is Here to Spice Up Your Life

Just in time for National Hot Sauce Day.

Coca-Cola’s Newest Flavor ‘Ultimate’ Tastes Like Leveling Up

The flavor is inspired by League of Legends +XP points — though, we’re still pretty confused about what that’s supposed to taste like.

Pineapple Pepsi Is Coming Back – But You Can Get Only Get It at One Pizza Chain

Pineapple may not belong on pizza, but it may certainly be enjoyed alongside it.

Your Can of Pepsi Is About to Look a Little Different

It’s getting a new logo and a "younger" look.

What Does Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream Taste Like?

The new beverage is a permanent addition to the Dr Pepper lineup — and we got an advance taste.

What Does Coca-Cola Dreamworld Taste Like?

What do dreams taste like? Coca-Cola says it has an answer.

Mountain Dew Pitch Black Will Return January 2023

Fans have been clamoring for the flavor’s return.

When Is Hard Baja Blast Mountain Dew Coming?

Friday's announcement sent Taco Bell fans into a frenzy.

Taco Bell Is Testing a Mountain Dew Baja Blast Gelato

For now, though, you can get it at only one location.

What’s Dirty Soda? What to Know About the Latest Drink Taking Over TikTok

The drink has some fascinating roots.

On TV

Guy's Ranch Kitchen

9:30am | 8:30c

Chopped

10am | 9c

Chopped

11am | 10c

Chopped

12pm | 11c

Chopped

1pm | 12c

Chopped

2pm | 1c

Chopped

3pm | 2c

Chopped

4pm | 3c

Chopped

5pm | 4c

Chopped

6pm | 5c

Chopped

7pm | 6c

Chopped

8pm | 7c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Chopped

10pm | 9c

Chopped

11pm | 10c

Chopped

1am | 12c

Chopped

2am | 1c

Chopped

3am | 2c

What's New

7 Best Food Processors, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 22, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Black Female-Owned Wines You Need to Try Dec 22, 2023

By: Alexandra Foster

10 Best Interactive Play Kitchens for Kids Dec 21, 2023

By: Katie Friedman

6 Best Blenders for Smoothies, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 22, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Protein Shakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 20, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Indoor Grills, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 22, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Wine Openers and Preservers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 20, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Blenders, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 22, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 7 Best Vegan Protein Powders, According to Exercise Experts Dec 21, 2023

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

Amazon's Holiday Deals Are Here and These Are the Best Finds Dec 20, 2023

By: Morgan Faulkner

9 Best Food Storage Containers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 20, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Juicers of 2024, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 2, 2024

By: Food Network Kitchen

39 Epic and Edible Food Gifts Dec 19, 2023

By: Joey Skladany

5 Best Stainless Steel Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Dec 20, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Ceramic Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Dec 20, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 6 Best Bread Boxes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 22, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Bread Machines, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 18, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Last-Minute Holiday Gift Ideas for People Who Love to Cook Dec 14, 2023

By: Allison Russo

The Best Bins, Trays and More for Organizing Your Fridge Dec 13, 2023

By: Casey Clark

The Best Hot Chocolate Mixes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 18, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Everything You Need to Organize Your Pantry Dec 12, 2023

By: Casey Clark and Meghan Hynes Cole

37 Best Stocking Stuffers You Can Buy For $25 or Less Dec 12, 2023

By: Kelsey Mulvey and Casey Clark

8 Le Creuset Gifts Under $150 Any Food Lover Will Obsess Over Dec 8, 2023

By: T.K. Brady

5 Best Meat Thermometers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 8, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

3 Best Salad Spinners, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 6, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Harry Potter Gifts for Food Lovers Dec 5, 2023

By: Ian Claro

23 Best Whiskey Gifts, According to a Spirits Expert Dec 5, 2023

By: John deBary

45 Gifts Pets and Pet Owners Will Love This Holiday Season Dec 4, 2023

By: Allison Russo

What the Founder of Rome’s Most Popular Pasta Restaurant Can’t Live Without Dec 18, 2023

By: Alexandra Owens

14 Holiday Cookies You Can Have Shipped to Your Door Nov 30, 2023

By: Samantha Lande