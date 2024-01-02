You Don’t Have to Go to Taco Bell for Mountain Dew Baja Blast Anymore
To mark its 20th anniversary, the beloved beverage will now be available beyond the taco chain, at retail stores nationwide all year long.
It looks like 2024 (welcome to it) is going to be a big year for fans of Mountain Dew Baja Blast.
Having made its debut in August 2004, the generally Taco Bell-exclusive MTN Dew flavor is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. And to mark the milestone — the “Bajaversary,” they’re calling it — the beverage brand is offering the Tropical Lime-flavor drink’s devotees something they have apparently long been asking for: access to the drink not only at Taco Bell, but also in bottled and canned form at stores nationwide all year long — for the very first time.
Additionally, the beverage brand is offering a full year of MTN Dew Baja Blast-themed celebrations.
“MTN Dew Baja Blast has cemented its place as a fan-favorite flavor in pop culture and as a staple in countless Taco Bell orders, so we knew we had to celebrate its 20th anniversary in a big way,” JP Bittencourt, vice president of marketing at MTN Dew, says in a statement. “Nothing’s better than giving fans what they’ve asked for, with a few additional surprises to keep the celebration going all year long.”
Both MTN Dew Baja Blast and MTN Dew Baja Blast Zero Sugar will hit retail shelves nationwide starting this month, January 2024, and remain available all year. (They have, it’s worth noting, occasionally been available in retail stores as limited-time summer releases — but never before year-round.) They will also remain available at Taco Bell.
In conjunction with the drink’s two-decade anniversary, MTN Dew is also offering the drink’s fans a chance to collect “coins” with every Baja Blast or Baja Blast Zero Sugar purchase in store and at participating Taco Bell locations. The coins can be redeemed for Baja-branded merch (gear, accessories, electronics) as well as Taco Bell deals via the Baja Blast shop.
“Thank you to all the Baja Blast lovers over the last 20 years. Because of you, everyone nationwide can now buy the beloved flavor in-stores and as always, at Taco Bell, all year long and earn rewards while doing so ... that’s a win-win,” Bittencourt says.
Taylor Montgomery, chief marketing officer at Taco Bell, called the 20-year partnership between Taco Bell and MTN Dew Baja Blast an “extraordinary journey.”
“As we embark on this Bajaversary celebration with our friends at MTN Dew,” Montgomery adds, “we look forward to providing our loyal fans with more epic experiences and rewards to continue fueling their love for MTN Dew Baja Blast.”
Related Content: