Taco Bell Is Testing a Mountain Dew Baja Blast Gelato
For now, though, you can get it at only one location.
You probably associate plenty of menu items with Taco Bell — from basics like tacos and burritos to specialty items like the Mexican Pizza and Crunchwrap Supreme. But one food you presumably don’t associate with the chain is gelato.
That may be about to change. For the first time ever, Taco Bell is testing a gelato — and, of course, it’s flavored like the chain’s signature beverage, Mtn Dew Baja Blast.
Mtn Dew Baja Blast Gelato — basically Baja Blast Tropical Lime flavor in creamy, frozen form — will be sold in a 3.6-ounce container for $2.99 (plus tax). It will be available for only two weeks — or as long as supplies last — starting today, August 31. And yes, the teal hue of the trademark drink that has inspired it.
For now, however, this quintessentially Taco Bell gelato flavor will be available at only one restaurant, in Irvine, California. (The Taco Bell location at 4101 Campus Drive, Irvine, CA 92612, if you’re close enough to make it.)
“This is the first time we are releasing a gelato and we are so excited to hear how fans enjoy the sweet and creamy indulgence,” Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s global chief food innovation officer, says in a press statement. “Baja Blast is iconic to Taco Bell and has its own strong fandom, so introducing it in gelato form feels right. As the end of summer nears, this is the perfect treat to wrap up any Taco Bell meal.”
Baja Blast was created in 2004 for Taco Bell by Mtn Dew parent company PepsiCo and was sold at the chain exclusively as a fountain drink until 2014, when it was first released as a packaged beverage. It has since been spun off into a variety of other Baja Blast-flavored products, including “hard” versions, energy drinks — and now, a gelato.
“Dew Nation’s passion for Baja Blast runs deep,” Scott Finlow, PepsiCo Global Foodservice’s chief marketing officer, says. “At PepsiCo, we love to create unexpected ways to thrill fans and are pumped to join forces with Taco Bell to turn the Mtn Dew Baja Blast flavor they love into a refreshing gelato. We’re confident Dew Nation is going to love the bold new spin we’ve put on this iconic flavor.”
Note, too, that Taco Bell and PepsiCo are not done experimenting. The companies announced that, following this test, they have another Mtn Dew Baja Blast innovation teed up for a fall release. Dew not say they didn’t warn you!
