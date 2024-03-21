MTN Dew Releases Two New Baja Flavors
The original Baja Blast is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
To quote those innumerable posts on social media, wanna feel old? Mtn Dew Baja Blast is 20 years old. That’s right, the flavor made famous at Taco Bell debuted two decades ago, earning a devoted fandom and spinning off into multiple Blast flavors. That tally can now include two more as this month Mtn Dew announced two new Blasts are hitting stores nationwide.
Baja Blast was first introduced at Taco Bell in 2004 as a fast-food rarity, a soda flavor exclusive to one chain of restaurants. That soda-fountain-only monopoly ended in 2014 when Mtn Dew finally hit store shelves in cans and bottles for the first time, although only as limited releases over the years. But in January, Mtn Dew announced retail Baja Blast would be available all year long.
Even though you can find original Baja Blast at stores and Taco Bell, that doesn’t mean Mtn Dew isn’t trying to keep things exciting. As part of its celebration of the 20th “Bajaversary,” Mtn Dew is launching Baja Laguna Lemonade and Baja Point Break Punch. The yellow-colored Laguna Lemonade flavor, to be more specific, is mango lemonade, and the reddish-pink Point Break Punch is based on a classic fruit punch flavor.
Baja Laguna Lemonade and Baja Point Break Punch are available in 20-ounce bottles, 12-packs of regular 12-ounce cans and 28-packs of 12-ounce club cans. But unlike the now-enduring OG Baja Blast, these flavors will only be available for a limited time.
And when Blast fanatics buy their favorite drinks, they can scan to earn coins redeemable for Baja swag, accessories, and Taco Bell items at bajablast.com.
In addition to its spin-off flavors, Baja Blast has seen some other odd iterations of its now-iconic flavor. Taco Bell Cantina locations have offered Baja Blast freezes, there’s been Baja Blast gelato, Baja Blast hot sauce and, of course, a boozy Baja Blast courtesy of Hard Mtn Dew. But if none of those are quite satisfying your appetite for All Things Baja, there are even rumors of Baja Fiery Mango Doritos hitting stores soon.
