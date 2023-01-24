The Sporkful’s Dan Pashman and Sfoglini Release Two New Pasta Shapes

While cascatelli was developed over three years to create a pasta shape that evoked Pashman’s ideal combination of “forkability” (ease of getting and keeping it on a fork), “sauceability” (its ability to hold sauce) and “toothsinkability” (how toothsome it is), the new shapes reflect his desire to introduce to America little-known shapes from Italy he considers under appreciated. Sfoglini, too, is also dedicated to bringing less-familiar shapes to America, and so together they have seen fit to introduce the two new pastas as part of The Sporkful Collection.