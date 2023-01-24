Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Skillet Chicken Thighs with White Wine Butter Sauce
Skillet Chicken Thighs with White Wine–Butter Sauce
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s The Best Chicken and Rice.
The Best Chicken and Rice
WINTER KALE SALAD Melissa d’Arabian Ten Dollar Dinners/Steak Dinner Food Network Kale, Pecans, Green Onion, Pear, Kosher Salt, Pepper, Balsamic Vinegar, Olive Oil, Crumbled Blue Cheese
Winter Kale Salad
Football Cheese Ball and Charcuterie Board
Food Network Kitchen’s No Fry Eggplant Parmesan for Better In A Sheet Pan, as seen on Food Network
No-Fry Sheet-Pan Eggplant Parmesan
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Kids Baking Championship
Worst Cooks in America
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Lunchables Launches Gummy Candy Versions of Its Classic Packs for Valentine’s Day
The Sporkful’s Dan Pashman and Sfoglini Release Two New Pasta Shapes
Mtn Dew Baja Blast Hot Sauce Is Here to Spice Up Your Life
Currently Obsessed With...
After a Two-Year Hiatus, White Castle’s Valentine’s Day Dinner Experience Is Back
Girl Scouts Cookie Season 2023 Kicks Off Nationwide
Shop
What's New
4 Best Dutch Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
15 Yummy Ways to Upgrade Your Kid’s Valentine's Day Cards
All-Clad's Factory Seconds Sale Just Got Extended
22 Adorable Valentine’s Day Gifts for Kids
20 Best Food Gifts for Valentine's Day
Sweepstakes
HGTV Dream Home 2023 in Morrison, CO
Enter Twice Daily for Your Chance to Win HGTV Dream Home 2023
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

The Sporkful’s Dan Pashman and Sfoglini Release Two New Pasta Shapes

From the creators of last year’s viral cascatelli come quattrotini and vesuvio.

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
January 24, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Sfoglini

Photo courtesy of Sfoglini

We seem to be living through a remarkable moment in pasta history. Just as a beloved pasta shape from one brand has moved on to that pasta pot in the great beyond (R.I.P., Ronzoni Pastina), two new shapes from another brand are headed our way. Welcome to our midst, quattrotini and vesuvio.

The team behind last year’s viral new pasta shape cascatelli, The Sporkful podcast creator and host Dan Pashman and American pasta maker Sfoglini, have again partnered, this time to bring to the American market two under-the-radar pasta shapes.

Quattrotini and vesuvio will be available alongside cascatelli for nationwide shipping as Sfoglini’s The Sporkful Collection on sfoglini.com starting on January 24.

Vesuvio - 6 Pack

$32.94
Sfoglini
Buy It

The new pasta shapes will join cascatelli – which sparked a sensation, with months-long waitlists, when it was introduced last spring – to “bring much-needed excitement and innovation to the American pasta landscape,” the brands promise in a press release.

“Like cascatelli, quattrotini and vesuvio stand out from the well-worn shapes seen in most stores across the country, and push people to think more creatively about what elements truly make the best pasta-eating experience,” the collaborators say.

While cascatelli was developed over three years to create a pasta shape that evoked Pashman’s ideal combination of “forkability” (ease of getting and keeping it on a fork), “sauceability” (its ability to hold sauce) and “toothsinkability” (how toothsome it is), the new shapes reflect his desire to introduce to America little-known shapes from Italy he considers under appreciated. Sfoglini, too, is also dedicated to bringing less-familiar shapes to America, and so together they have seen fit to introduce the two new pastas as part of The Sporkful Collection.

Quattrotini - 6 Pack

$32.94
Sfoglini
Buy It

Quattrotini is Pashman and Sfoglini’s twist on cinque buchi, an unusual pasta shape served annually during carnival celebrations in a particular area of Sicily. While traditionally the pasta shape is four narrow tubes connected alongside each corner of a long rectangle, the new quattrotini version enhances the tubes with ridges, to maximize the shape’s “sauceability.”

Vesuvio, meanwhile, is named for Mount Vesuvius; the shape can be found in the towns around the active volcano. The pasta also resembles a volcano. Starting from a broad round base, it spirals more and more tightly, culminating in a thin, pointy tip. This shape allows “sauce to sink into the spirals,” the brands note.

Pashman shares more about the creation of the shapes on The Sporkful podcast series, “Mission: ImPASTAble,” which released on January 23.

Related Content:

We’re Swooning Over Barilla’s Heart-Shaped Valentine’s Day Pasta

Kelly Clarkson and The Jonas Brothers Collaborate On New Salty Snack

5 Best Pasta Pots, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Next Up

Lisa Frank Portable Blenders Are Back In Stock And We Can’t Wait to Snag One

Satisfy your nostalgia and smoothie fix at the same time.

Ghetto Gastro x Fly By Jing Collab Promises to “Light Your Sweet Tooth on Fire”

The limited-edition Spicy Sovereign Syrup is a spicy-tingly blend of maple, apple cider and sorghum syrup.

Dan Pashman Invents New Pasta Shape with Perfect “Sauceability” – And It’s Almost Sold Out

It’s also got great "toothsinkability" and "forkability."

Spam Drops New Figgy Pudding-flavored Meat for the Holidays

Spiced Spam? We’ll try anything once.

Ronzoni Pastina Is Being Discontinued, and People Are In Shambles

The outrage over the decision is as big as the star-shaped pasta variety is small.

Miller High Life Is Selling a Leg Lamp That Dispenses Beer

It’s inspired by the one in A Christmas Story.

Grey Poupon Curiously Makes Its First Foray into Wine

Of course, the iconic Dijon mustard’s bottle is infused with mustard seeds.

White Claw’s Back for the Summer with Four New Flavors

The drink of the season now comes blended with iced tea.

Following Cinnadust, Sam’s Club Is Bringing Us Its Next Cinnamon Toast Crunch Treat

Say hello to sweetly seasoned Cinnamon Toast Crunch Popcorn.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Is Adding A Fiery Kick to Your Morning Cereal

General Mills’ limited-edition CinnaFuego Toast Crunch pairs the 'hot sensation of a spicy pepper' with sweet Cinnadust.

On TV

Guy's Ranch Kitchen

8:30am | 7:30c

Guy's Ranch Kitchen

9:30am | 8:30c

Food Paradise

10am | 9c

Food Paradise

11am | 10c

Chopped

12pm | 11c

Chopped

1pm | 12c

Chopped

3pm | 2c

Chopped

4pm | 3c

Chopped

5pm | 4c

Chopped

6pm | 5c

Chopped

7pm | 6c

Chopped

8pm | 7c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Chopped

10pm | 9c

Chopped

11pm | 10c

Chopped

1am | 12c

Chopped

2am | 1c

Chopped

3am | 2c

What's New

4 Best Dutch Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

15 Yummy Ways to Upgrade Your Kid’s Valentine's Day Cards Jan 23, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic

All-Clad's Factory Seconds Sale Just Got Extended Jan 20, 2023

By: Allison Russo

22 Adorable Valentine’s Day Gifts for Kids Jan 20, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

20 Best Food Gifts for Valentine's Day Jan 19, 2023

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

5 Best Juicers of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 18, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Valentine’s Day Food Bouquets That Are Way Better Than Flowers Jan 18, 2023

By: Lambeth Hochwald

11 King Cakes You Can Buy Online for Mardi Gras Jan 17, 2023

By: Allison Russo

8 Fruit Gifts Worthy of Any Lunar New Year Spread Jan 12, 2023

By: Patty Lee

7 Best Air Fryers of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 12, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Why I Go Out of My Way to Buy All My Snacks at Aldi Jan 12, 2023

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

22 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Men Who Love Food Jan 24, 2023

By: Joey Skladany

21 Lunar New Year Food Gifts We Can’t Wait to Bring to the Table Jan 18, 2023

By: Meagan Adler and Margaret Wong

4 Best Dishwasher Detergents, Tested By Food Network Kitchen Jan 11, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Toasters of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 11, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

26 Best Chocolate Gifts Perfect for Valentine's Day Jan 10, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

52 Black-Owned Food Brands That You Need in Your Kitchen Jan 10, 2023

By: FN Dish Editor

The Best Store-Bought Almond Butters, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 6, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Shop Amazon's New Year Sale Right Now Jan 6, 2023

By: Allison Russo

7 Best Smoothie Delivery Services Jan 6, 2023

By: Lambeth Hochwald and T.K. Brady

6 Best Blenders, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 6, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

8 Best Protein Powders Jan 24, 2023

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

These Handmade Frozen Dumplings Are My Family’s Favorite Meal on the Fly Jan 6, 2023

By: Kristie Collado

10 Best New Vegan Cookbooks Jan 3, 2023

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

7 Best Refrigerators, According to Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Garlic Presses, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Colanders and Strainers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

3 Best Grill Brushes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Protein Shakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Dinnerware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen