Description: Food Network Kitchen's Salmon Croquettes with Remoulade Sauce. Keywords: Worcestershire Sauce, Hot Sauce, Dijon Mustard, Garlic Powder, Scallions,
Salmon Croquettes with Remoulade Sauce
Kraft Singles Releases New Extra Thin and Ultra Thick Slices

Getting the perfect cheese to everything else ratio just got easier.

February 14, 2023
By: Aly Walansky

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Kraft

Photo courtesy of Kraft

Perhaps it’s fate, or merely coincidence, that Kraft announces it has made it easier to find your perfect cheesy match on a day dedicated to romance. The cheese brand is giving us more Kraft Singles options, with new Kraft Singles Extra Thin and Ultra Thick slices, both rolling out nationwide this week.

Choosing Kraft Singles is a no-brainer for a range of dishes – from burgers to comforting grilled cheese sandwiches. But where people may differ is exactly how many singles make for just the right cheese to everything else ratio. Some of us opt for a single slice, while others may stack theirs for an extra thick dose of melty goodness. Others may wish there was just a little less. It’s all about finding the sweet spot.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Kraft

Photo courtesy of Kraft

But rather than having to spend extra time tinkering, Kraft’s new readymade thin and thick slices are making getting the ratio just right a little more seamless. The Extra Thin slices are a lighter option, with 30 percent fewer calories per slice and 30 slices per pack (versus 24). This may be a great option for adding a bit of cheese to omelets, for instance.

Meanwhile, the Ultra Thick slices are 50 percent thicker than classic Kraft Singles. If you are the type of fan who tends to use two slices on your burgers or other sandwiches, you can probably just use one now. But imagine the possibilities, from nachos to cheese fries to the perfect grilled cheese and of course, adding a thick layer of melty flavor to a macaroni and cheese or instant ramen.

One thing is for sure. Our options just got a lot more delicious!

McDonald’s Announces Its Next Celebrity Collab: Cardi B & Offset’s Meal for Two

Coca-Cola Releases New Abstractly Named Flavor, Move, with Rosalia

Best Cheese Graters, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Dunkaroos Releases New Flavor: Orange Sherbet

The limited-edition flavor pairs the brand’s classic vanilla cookies with "indulgent orange sherbet frosting."

Supreme Unveils Custom-Shaped Kraft Mac & Cheese

Are these poised to be some of the most expensive blue boxes ever?

Insomnia Cookies Releases an Everything Bagel Cookie as Part of Its New Breakfast Line

There are three new cookies in all.

I Tried the Limited-Edition Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream

Made in collaboration with Van Leeuwen, the unconventional flavor was...surprisingly good.

Forget Milk – Dip Your Oreo Thins in Wine

Oreo and Barefoot have partnered to create a red blend that tastes just like Oreos and pairs perfectly with the cookies.

Coca-Cola Releases New Abstractly Named Flavor, Move, with Rosalía

Here’s how it tastes.

In a Sea of Pumpkin Spiced Foods, Kraft Still Manages to Surprise Us

The internet is divided on Pumpkin Spice Kraft Mac & Cheese.

That Shockingly Delicious Kraft Mac & Cheese Ice Cream Is Now Available at Walmarts Nationwide

After selling out in less than an hour last summer, Van Leeuwen’s ice cream is finally here for the masses. The shop is also set to release other head-turning flavors like Pizza.

Did You Miss That? Kraft Changes Its Name to What We’ve Been Calling It All Along

After 85 years, the iconic blue box is rebranding.

McDonald’s Customer Asks for ‘Extra Pickles,’ Gets 25 of Them

The Reddit post has sparked a lively debate: Were the pickles passive aggressive, or just generous?

4 Best Bread Knives, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Feb 16, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Caraway Just Dropped A Copper Cookware Collection Feb 16, 2023

By: Allison Russo

Drew Barrymore Just Launched Four New Kitchen Gadgets Feb 16, 2023

By: Allison Russo

This Bottle Brush Cuts Down Your Time Washing Dishes Feb 16, 2023

By: Janae McKenzie

These Are the Best Keurig Coffee Pods You Can Buy Now Feb 16, 2023

By: Brittany Loggins

5 Best French Presses, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Feb 16, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Seaweed Snacks You Can Buy Online Feb 13, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

Everything You Can Steam Clean in Your Kitchen Feb 14, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

TikTok's Favorite Jumbo Water Cup Just Restocked In Brand-New Colors Feb 13, 2023

By: Taylor Murray

Everything You Need to Throw an MVP-Worthy NBA All-Star Game Viewing Party Feb 10, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic

9 Crowd-Pleasing Chip and Dip Sets for Your Next Party Feb 9, 2023

By: Kelsey Mulvey

6 Best Rums, According to a Spirits Expert Feb 8, 2023

By: John deBary

5 Kitchen Products Our Editors Are Loving This Week Feb 10, 2023

By: T.K. Brady, Rachel Trujillo and Margaret Wong

15 Best Meat Delivery Services You Can Order From Right Now Feb 10, 2023

By: Rachel Trujillo

10 Best Frozen Pizzas, According to Food Network Staffers Feb 9, 2023

By: FN Dish Editor

20 Best Food Gifts for Valentine's Day Feb 13, 2023

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

4 Best Rum-Inspired Non-Alcoholic Spirits, According to a Spirits Expert Feb 6, 2023

By: John deBary

27 Best Chocolate Gifts Perfect for Valentine's Day Feb 3, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

These 30+ Gifts Make Birthdays So Much Happier Feb 2, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic

Celebrate Your Singlehood with These Breakup Cakes, Cookies and Treats Feb 3, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic

23 Valentine's Day Gifts Your Friends Will Love Feb 2, 2023

By: Allison Russo

7 Alternative Sweeteners for Coffee, Cooking and More Feb 1, 2023

By: Rachel Trujillo

6 Best Microwaves, According to Food Network Kitchen Feb 2, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

How To Clean a Keurig Coffee Machine Jan 31, 2023

By: Lambeth Hochwald

5 Best Single-Serve Coffeemakers, According to Food Network Kitchen Jan 31, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

8 Best Cutting Boards, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 31, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Ergonomic-Friendly Kitchen Products Jan 26, 2023

By: Rachel Trujillo

53 Black-Owned Food Brands That You Need in Your Kitchen Jan 27, 2023

By: FN Dish Editor

10 Truffle Products That Will Add Depth to Any Dish Jan 31, 2023

By: Caylin Harris

4 Best Dutch Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 25, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen