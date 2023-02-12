McDonald’s Announces Its Next Celebrity Collab: Cardi B & Offset’s Meal for Two
Just in time for Valentine’s Day.
For some people, a romantic dinner for two may conjure images of fancy haute cuisine enjoyed with a glass of wine by flickering candlelight. For others, grabbing their go-to fast food order with their sweetie is all they ever want from a date night. Cardi B and Offset are apparently solidly in the latter category — and it is for people like them that McDonald’s is launching its first-ever celebrity duo meal.
The Cardi B & Offset Meal for two — “perfect for sharing with your plus one, your situationship, your best friend, or anyone in between,” according to a press release from the chain — will land at McDonald’s locations nationwide on Valentine’s Day, February 14, for a limited time. The meal includes each of the celebrity couple’s favorite McDonald’s menu items, plus the items they most enjoy sharing. So if you and your boo don’t have your own go-to orders — or just want to shake things up in the name of love — you can enjoy theirs.
When you order McDonald’s Cardi B & Offset Meal, you’ll get Cardi B’s classic McDonald’s Cheeseburger, along with tangy BBQ sauce (she likes it like that!) and a large Coca-Cola. You’ll also get Offset’s preferred Quarter Pounder with Cheese and a Large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst. You’ll also get a large order of fries and a hot McDonald’s Apple Pie to share.
“Let me tell you, McDonald’s is date night done right,” Offset says in the press release. “It doesn’t have to be all boujee. Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun — that’s it.”
“Whether it’s going for a date night or grabbing a bite after late-night studio sessions … I’m always asking Offset to take me to McDonald’s,” adds Cardi B, expressing excitement not only about having a meal named after her and her husband, but also, especially, the inclusion of the BBQ sauce. (Cardi B really likes her BBQ sauce, okurrr?)
The meal will come in special packaging that is “inspired by the season of love,” McDonald’s notes. It includes a retro Valentine’s Day card — so you can invite your special person to share your meal.
Ah, romance …
