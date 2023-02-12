McDonald’s Announces Its Next Celebrity Collab: Cardi B & Offset’s Meal for Two

The Cardi B & Offset Meal for two — “perfect for sharing with your plus one, your situationship, your best friend, or anyone in between,” according to a press release from the chain — will land at McDonald’s locations nationwide on Valentine’s Day, February 14, for a limited time. The meal includes each of the celebrity couple’s favorite McDonald’s menu items, plus the items they most enjoy sharing. So if you and your boo don’t have your own go-to orders — or just want to shake things up in the name of love — you can enjoy theirs.