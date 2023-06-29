Cardi B’s Whipshots Are Now Coming to a Theater Near You

The AMC-Starco partnership around the Summer of Whipshots campaign will also include the showing of a “Whip It, Beaches” commercial starring Cardi B at select cinema locations. The campaign calls for the topping off of margaritas, mojitos and other sun-kissed drinks with the new Lime flavor — “a citrusy combination of lime and ultra-premium vodka” that is, like the other flavors in the Whipshots lineup (Vanilla, Mocha and Caramel), shelf-stable, naturally flavored, 10 percent alcohol by volume.