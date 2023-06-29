Recipes
Cardi B’s Whipshots Are Now Coming to a Theater Near You

The boozy whipped cream will be available this summer at select AMC theaters.

June 29, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Whip-It-Beaches-Lime

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Whipshots

Photo courtesy of Whipshots

Popcorn is obviously the food most associated with moviegoing. And for drinks, it’s all about fountain sodas. This summer, though, at some AMC theaters, you’ll be able to enjoy something new with your movies: Whipshots.

The Cardi B-affiliated vodka-infused whipped cream brand is partnering with AMC Theatres to bring its boozy whipped cream to more than 250 movie houses nationwide as part of its declaration that this summer is the “Summer of Whipshots.”

Starting June 29, at 250 select AMC movie theaters, those 21 and older will have the option to add a dollop of Starco Brands’ Whipshots Vanilla or its recently introduced, limited-edition Lime flavor to cocktails served at the theaters in order, the brand says, to “enhance their cinematic experience.”

“For the last decade, our AMC MacGuffins Bars have delivered delicious and fun movie-themed cocktails that go along with popular titles playing on our screens,” Eliot Hamlisch, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of AMC, says in a statement. “We’re excited to enhance that experience even further through the addition of Whipshots to our array of adult beverage options this summer.”

The AMC-Starco partnership around the Summer of Whipshots campaign will also include the showing of a “Whip It, Beaches” commercial starring Cardi B at select cinema locations. The campaign calls for the topping off of margaritas, mojitos and other sun-kissed drinks with the new Lime flavor — “a citrusy combination of lime and ultra-premium vodka” that is, like the other flavors in the Whipshots lineup (Vanilla, Mocha and Caramel), shelf-stable, naturally flavored, 10 percent alcohol by volume.

Starco Brands Chief Marketing Officer David Dreyer echoes that sentiment. “We are thrilled to bring the iconic sense of fun and excitement of Whipshots to AMC Theatres, allowing moviegoers all over the country to celebrate summer and blockbuster movies with Whipshots,” he says. “Having our ‘Whip It, Beaches’ campaign shown on the big screen is a huge milestone for the brand, and we look forward to offering our product to even more audiences.”

Popcorn and boozy-whipped-cream-topped cocktails? Oh, and movies? Yeah, it’s going to be a good summer.

