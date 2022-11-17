Cardi B’s Vodka-Infused Whipped Cream Debuts a New Holiday Flavor
Boozy peppermint Whipshots are coming to candy-cane up your cocktails.
It’s been just about a year since Cardi B collaborated with Starco Brands to launch Whipshots. The line of vodka-infused whipped cream, initially available in three flavors — vanilla, caramel and mocha — must have done okurrr because now less than 12 months later, it is expanding.
Cardi B’s Whipshots, billed as the “first-of-its-kind alcoholic whipped cream that is a party in a can,” are now available for a limited time in a new flavor that sounds perfect for the holidays: Peppermint.
“It’s finally time to WHIP IT MINTY, Bougie Fam!!!” the brand announced this week on Instagram, after days of coyly teasing an unidentified new flavor. “Our NEW #WHIPSHOTS PEPPERMINT FLAVOR is making its boozy debut and it’s time to get PEPPERLIT. With this holiday must-have, limited edition flavor, it looks like the tree isn’t the only thing getting lit…”
Based on the frothy flavor’s pink hue, some folks on social media had guessed the new flavor would be strawberry, but it being candy cane season, Peppermint clearly makes way more sense.
“Joining the roster of flavors, the new Peppermint Whipshots are now available … and include an indulgent combination of peppermint and ultra-premium vodka to add some drip to any classic cocktail, cocoa, and coffee this season,” the brand tells Food Network via email.
The new flavor, which is available via the SpiritsNetwork.com and at select national retailers, arrives just as Whipshots is expanding its retail presence into Arkansas, Connecticut, Idaho, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Wyoming and (any minute now) Louisiana, bringing its total footprint to 21 states. Whipshots has announced that it has reached a significant business milestone: More than 1 million cans of the boozy whipped cream have been sold in less than one year.
“With our recent milestone in crossing one-million cans sold, we are ecstatic to continue our expansion in retailers around the United States,” Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands, says in a press release. “Being available in seven, soon to be eight, new states will allow even more consumers and hospitality establishments to join the fun just in time for the holidays.”
If you have any doubt that the vodka-infused whipped cream shots have hit their mark, note that the cans of Peppermint Whipshots — which just went on sale for $14.99 each — have already sold out online. However, Spirits Network says it will be adding more inventory in the coming weeks and invites those who want to get a jump on their next drop to sign up to be notified when it goes live.
The site also shares some yummy-sounding, Whipshots-featuring holiday cocktail recipes, including a Peppermint Crush topped with Peppermint Whipshots — perfect for those who like it like that.
