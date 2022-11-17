Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Host Molly Yeh's Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Lemon & Parmesan, as seen on Girl Meets Farm, Season 2.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Lemon, Parmesan and Breadcrumbs
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Cheddar Cheesecake with Apple Butter Caramel, as seen on Food Network.
Cheddar Cheesecake with Apple Butter Caramel
Sunny's Tuna Noodle Casserole
One-Pan Honey Mustard Chicken Thighs as seen on Valerie's Home Cooking, Season 13.
One-Pan Honey Mustard Chicken Thighs
Ina Garten's Turkey Lasagna
Turkey Lasagna
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Holiday Baking Championship
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Mountain Dew Pitch Black Will Return January 2023
Subway Rolls Out Sandwich Vending Machines That You Can Talk To
Spam Drops New Figgy Pudding-flavored Meat for the Holidays
Currently Obsessed With...
You Can Buy a Plate That Never Lets Your Holiday Side Dishes Touch
Cajun Turkeys Are Back at Popeyes – With an Exciting Update
Shop
What's New
12 Best Coffee Subscriptions for Every Kind of Coffee Drinker
8 Snack Subscription Boxes You Can Sign Up For Online
25 Perfect Gifts for Teachers
The Best Black Friday Sales for 2022 You Can Shop Right Now
32 Epic and Edible Food Gifts
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 in Nashville, TN
Urban Oasis 2022
discovery+

Cardi B’s Vodka-Infused Whipped Cream Debuts a New Holiday Flavor

Boozy peppermint Whipshots are coming to candy-cane up your cocktails.

November 17, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Whipshots

Photo courtesy of Whipshots

It’s been just about a year since Cardi B collaborated with Starco Brands to launch Whipshots. The line of vodka-infused whipped cream, initially available in three flavors — vanilla, caramel and mocha — must have done okurrr because now less than 12 months later, it is expanding.

Cardi B’s Whipshots, billed as the “first-of-its-kind alcoholic whipped cream that is a party in a can,” are now available for a limited time in a new flavor that sounds perfect for the holidays: Peppermint.

“It’s finally time to WHIP IT MINTY, Bougie Fam!!!” the brand announced this week on Instagram, after days of coyly teasing an unidentified new flavor. “Our NEW #WHIPSHOTS PEPPERMINT FLAVOR is making its boozy debut and it’s time to get PEPPERLIT. With this holiday must-have, limited edition flavor, it looks like the tree isn’t the only thing getting lit…”

Based on the frothy flavor’s pink hue, some folks on social media had guessed the new flavor would be strawberry, but it being candy cane season, Peppermint clearly makes way more sense.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Whipshots

Photo courtesy of Whipshots

“Joining the roster of flavors, the new Peppermint Whipshots are now available … and include an indulgent combination of peppermint and ultra-premium vodka to add some drip to any classic cocktail, cocoa, and coffee this season,” the brand tells Food Network via email.

The new flavor, which is available via the SpiritsNetwork.com and at select national retailers, arrives just as Whipshots is expanding its retail presence into Arkansas, Connecticut, Idaho, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Wyoming and (any minute now) Louisiana, bringing its total footprint to 21 states. Whipshots has announced that it has reached a significant business milestone: More than 1 million cans of the boozy whipped cream have been sold in less than one year.

“With our recent milestone in crossing one-million cans sold, we are ecstatic to continue our expansion in retailers around the United States,” Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands, says in a press release. “Being available in seven, soon to be eight, new states will allow even more consumers and hospitality establishments to join the fun just in time for the holidays.”

If you have any doubt that the vodka-infused whipped cream shots have hit their mark, note that the cans of Peppermint Whipshots — which just went on sale for $14.99 each — have already sold out online. However, Spirits Network says it will be adding more inventory in the coming weeks and invites those who want to get a jump on their next drop to sign up to be notified when it goes live.

The site also shares some yummy-sounding, Whipshots-featuring holiday cocktail recipes, including a Peppermint Crush topped with Peppermint Whipshots — perfect for those who like it like that.

Related Content:

This T-Shirt Gets You Free Breakfast at Denny’s for a Whole Year

Maybe Mountain Dew Can Make Fruitcake Taste Better

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 Has More Than 30 Gifts for Food Lovers

Next Up

Starbucks Rings in the Holiday Season With a New Sugar Cookie Latte

We’re surprised it wasn’t already in the seasonal rotation.

There’s Only One Holiday Drink Starbucks Serves All Over the Globe – Can You Guess Which One?

The coffee chain released a list of 27 festive beverages it serves around the world.

Tired of That Old Gingerbread House? Try a Gingerbread Dive Bar

Miller High Life’s holiday launch includes a gingerbread pool table, cornhole set and maple syrup for that sticky-floor finishing touch.

Wendy’s New Peppermint Frosty Is Here for the Holidays

Plus, Frosty Key Tags are back.

Sorry Starbucks Fans, There Will Be No New Holiday Drink This Year

But the chain will be bringing back plenty of fan favorites and a brand new holiday cup design.

Cardi B Launches the Most Cardi B Whipped Cream

The boozy cans are here just in time for the holidays.

Aldi’s Holiday Advent Calendars Return November 2

In addition to the fan-favorite wine and beer calendars, you can expect to find new ones with hot sauce and candles.

This Wrapping Paper Smells Just Like Bacon

Add this to your list of holiday musts.

Maybe Mountain Dew Can Make Fruitcake Taste Better

The beverage brand wants to rehabilitate the image of the 'much-maligned holiday classic' with MTN Dew Fruit Quake.

Spam Drops New Figgy Pudding-flavored Meat for the Holidays

Spiced Spam? We’ll try anything once.

On TV

Outchef'd

10am | 9c

Outchef'd

10:30am | 9:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30pm | 2:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Holiday Baking Championship

9pm | 8c

What's New

12 Best Coffee Subscriptions for Every Kind of Coffee Drinker Nov 18, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

8 Snack Subscription Boxes You Can Sign Up For Online Nov 17, 2022

By: Lambeth Hochwald

25 Perfect Gifts for Teachers Nov 17, 2022

By: Kelsey Mulvey

The Best Black Friday Sales for 2022 You Can Shop Right Now Nov 17, 2022

By: Allison Russo

32 Epic and Edible Food Gifts Nov 16, 2022

By: Joey Skladany

20 Gifts for Bakers at Every Level Nov 16, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

These Are the Best Keurig Coffee Pods You Can Buy Now Nov 15, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

10 Thoughtful Gifts for Your Friendsgiving Host Nov 17, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

35 Best Gifts for Wine Lovers Nov 15, 2022

By: Joey Skladany

6 Best Electrolyte Drinks, According to a Certified Athletic Trainer Nov 15, 2022

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

Our Place’s Black Friday Sale Includes the Always Pan and More Favorites Nov 14, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

12 Best Wine Subscription Services That Will Send Bottles Right to Your Door Nov 14, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins and Rachel Trujillo

17 Gifts Perfect for A Christmas Story Superfans Nov 14, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

11 Best Deals from Wayfair's Early Black Friday Sale Nov 16, 2022

By: Allison Russo

7 Best Chef's Knives, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 11, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Baking Subscription Boxes Everyone With A Sweet Tooth Needs Nov 11, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

9 Best Hot Chocolate Mixes, According to Food Network Kitchen Nov 11, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

12 Kitchen Gadgets and Tools Perfect for Kids Who Love to Cook Nov 11, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

6 Best Carving Knives, According to Food Network Kitchen Nov 10, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 5 Best Cocktail Shakers, According to a Spirits Expert Nov 10, 2022

By: John deBary

You Should Be Shopping for Vintage Dinnerware at Etsy Nov 10, 2022

By: Caylin Harris

8 Best Instant Coffee Brands, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 10, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

20 Pies You Can Ship Directly to Friends and Family This Thanksgiving Nov 10, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

The Best Wines for Thanksgiving, According to a Sommelier Nov 16, 2022

By: Sarah Tracey

23 Gifts for the Dad Who Loves to Grill Nov 14, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

7 Best Tea Subscription Boxes for Every Type of Tea Drinker Nov 17, 2022

By: Lambeth Hochwald

8 Online Marketplaces That Can Help You Find Specialty Groceries Nov 9, 2022

By: Megha McSwain

8 Great Thanksgiving Meal Kits 2022 Nov 10, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

45 Perfect Gifts for Coffee Lovers Nov 10, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

27 Best Chocolate Gifts Perfect for Holiday Gifting Nov 10, 2022

By: Samantha Lande