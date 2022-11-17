This T-Shirt Gets You Free Breakfast at Denny’s for a Whole Year
The diner chain’s Everyday Value Tee is 'a $2,186 value for only $5.99' — truly an eggcellent deal.
Usually a T-shirt is just a T-shirt. Sometimes you choose a plain one to add an understated layer of warmth; other times you select something with an image or message that tells the world something about you. A new T-shirt from Denny’s plays an entirely new and different role: It entitles the wearer to a year’s worth of free breakfasts.
As a special Black Friday deal, the diner chain is offering customers a chance to snag a $5.99 Everyday Value Tee that entitles the wearer to a free Everyday Value Slam every single day for a year. The Everyday Value Slam is a Denny’s All-Day Diner Deals value meal featuring two eggs, two bacon strips or sausage links, and a choice of two buttermilk pancakes, one slice of French toast, or a biscuit and gravy.
“A $2,186 value for only $5.99, each shirt features a unique QR code sewn directly into the T-shirt design for easy in-restaurant redemptions,” Denny’s says.
Each T-shirt QR code is valid through December 31, 2023, and can be redeemed — one per table, per day — for dine-in customers only at Denny's locations in 50 states. (The offer is not valid with online orders, the chain notes.)
Denny’s will drop the Everyday Value Tee shirts at midnight (12 a.m. EST/9 p.m. PST) on Thanksgiving, November 24, at DinerDrip.com. The catch is the chain is releasing only 150 of the shirts nationwide, so you definitely want to hop on it, if you want one.
“This year has been particularly tough on Americans’ wallets,” Denny’s President John Dillon says in a press release. “At Denny's, we're always looking for new ways to provide value for our diners while delighting them with delicious food, so creating an innovative, first-of-its-kind wearable offer to unveil on Black Friday was a natural decision for us. The wearable represents a fresh expression of our ongoing commitment to value, and we look forward to hearing what our fans think and seeing the shirts in our restaurants.”
We do wonder if the T-shirts are washable. (Will the QR codes hold up?) If not, hey, you can add laundry savings to the value, too …
