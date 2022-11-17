This T-Shirt Gets You Free Breakfast at Denny’s for a Whole Year

“This year has been particularly tough on Americans’ wallets,” Denny’s President John Dillon says in a press release. “At Denny's, we're always looking for new ways to provide value for our diners while delighting them with delicious food, so creating an innovative, first-of-its-kind wearable offer to unveil on Black Friday was a natural decision for us. The wearable represents a fresh expression of our ongoing commitment to value, and we look forward to hearing what our fans think and seeing the shirts in our restaurants.”