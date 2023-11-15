Recipes
When Can You Get This Year’s Starbucks Reusable Red Cups?

You can get your free holiday cup starting on Thursday, November 16 and use it to save all year long. Here’s how to snag one.

November 15, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Coffee Drinks

As Starbucks fans undoubtedly know, the coffee chain’s 2023 holiday-seasonal beverages — from returning fave Peppermint Mocha to the yummy new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai — have been available for a couple of weeks now, as have this year’s zeitgeist-capturing array of holiday cups.

Both the drinks and the cups are an unmistakable indication that, ready or not (are you ready?), the festive winter season has arrived. And of course, in recent years, there has been one more thing at Starbucks that marks the advent of the holiday season: the chain’s reusable red cup giveaway.

On Thursday, November 16, Starbucks’ red cup giveaway returns for its sixth year. Basically, all you have to do is order a handcrafted holiday beverage (any size) at participating locations across the U.S. and you’ll get a free limited-edition reusable red holiday cup, while supplies last. The offer is valid for orders placed in stores, at drive-throughs, on the Starbucks app or via Starbucks Delivers.

Qualifying beverages include (deep breath) Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, Hot Chocolate, Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Mocha, Peppermint White Hot Chocolate, Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte and White Hot Chocolate. (Phew!)

This year’s collectible cup features 75 percent recycled materials (last year’s cup was 50 percent) and a “festive twinkling design” along, of course, with the Starbucks “Siren” logo. The reusable cup initiative is part of Starbucks’ commitment to cut its waste footprint in half by 2030.

Once you have your free reusable cup in hand, you can return to use it on a future Starbucks drink order and get a $0.10 discount, as you would with any reusable cup. And if you’re a Starbucks Rewards member, you’ll also earn 25 bonus Stars when you use your reusable red cup on a future order.

Yes, it’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays, friends. And we … are … ready.

