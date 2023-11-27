Cantaloupes and Other Fruits Recalled Due to Salmonella

Be aware that the most common symptoms of Salmonella are diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, with symptoms generally arriving between six hours and six days after the bacteria has been consumed. While most people recover on their own within four to seven days and do not need medical treatment, some cases are more serious and do need medical treatment or hospitalization. Those most vulnerable to developing more severe symptoms are children under the age of 5, adults over the age of 65, and people with weakened immune systems.