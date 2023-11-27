Cantaloupes and Other Fruits Recalled Due to Salmonella
Ninety-nine people have been sickened in an outbreak spanning 32 states.
Check your crisper drawers: A Salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes has killed two people, sickened 99 across 32 states and prompted the hospitalization of 45, according to a food safety alert issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, November 24.
The states with the highest reported number of residents sickened in the Salmonella outbreak are Arizona, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin. As a result of the outbreak, several brands of fruit, including both whole and cut melons, have been recalled.
Included in the recall are whole cantaloupes labeled with stickers reading “Malichita” or “Rudy,” the number “4050,” and the phrase “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique.” Recall notices about these melons were issued by Trufresh, Crown Jewels and Pacific Trellis.
Vinyard brand pre-cut cantaloupes — cubes as well as fruit and melon medleys — sold in stores in Oklahoma between October 30 and November 10, 2023, featuring yellow labels reading “Vinyard” and, in some cases, a red label reading “Fresh” have also been recalled.
Also recalled are Aldi whole cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit, including cantaloupe chunks and pineapple spears sold in clamshell packaging. The affected fruit was sold in Aldi stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan and Wisconsin and labeled with best-by dates ranging from October 27 to October 31, 2023.
Two additional precut cantaloupe brands, Freshness Guaranteed and RaceTrac, have also recalled cantaloupe chunks, seasonal blends, and melon and fruit mixes. The recalled fruit was packaged in either square or round plastic containers, featured best-by dates between November 7 and November 12, 2023, and were sold in sold in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.
The recall may yet expand further. “Investigators are working to identify any additional cantaloupe products that may be contaminated,” the CDC warned.
If you do find any of the recalled cantaloupes or fruit products in your possession, do not eat them. Rather, throw them away or return them to the store from which you purchased them. Also wash and sanitize — with hot, soapy water or in a dishwasher — any surface or other item that may have come into contact with the recalled fruit.
Be aware that the most common symptoms of Salmonella are diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, with symptoms generally arriving between six hours and six days after the bacteria has been consumed. While most people recover on their own within four to seven days and do not need medical treatment, some cases are more serious and do need medical treatment or hospitalization. Those most vulnerable to developing more severe symptoms are children under the age of 5, adults over the age of 65, and people with weakened immune systems.
The CDC advises anyone who experiences diarrhea that occurs alongside a fever higher than 102 degrees Fahrenheit, lasts for more than three days or is bloody, to contact a health provider. You should also seek medical attention if you vomit to such a degree that you cannot keep down any liquid or show signs of dehydration including not urinating much, developing a dry mouth and throat, or experiencing dizziness when you stand.
