BlendJet Is Recalling 4.8 Million Units Due to Fire and Laceration Risk

The recalled units were sold at stores including Costco, Walmart and Target between October 2020 and November 2023.

January 05, 2024
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Do you have a BlendJet? If so, listen up: A big recall was issued when most of us were distracted by the holidays and perhaps not paying super close attention to the news.

About 4.8 million BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders sold in the United States., along with around 117,000 sold in Canada, are being recalled due to potential fire and laceration hazards.

The affected units “can overheat or catch fire and the blender blades can break off, posing fire and laceration hazards to consumers,” according to a December 28 recall notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders were sold between October 2020 and November 2023 at retail stores nationwide, including Costco, Walmart and Target, as well as via BlendJet.com. Sold in a variety of colors and designs and priced between $50 and $75, the recalled blenders are about 9.5 inches tall, three inches wide and weigh about 1.5 pounds.

Manufactured by China by BlendJet Inc., of Benicia, California, the recalled BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders feature serial numbers on the bottom of their base along with the words “blendjet2” and “The Original Portable Blender.”

The serial numbers of the affected units have four initial digits that range between 5201 and 5542. Consumers are urged to ascertain whether they have a recalled unit by entering their unit’s serial number into the official “Is my BlendJet 2 Recalled?” tool accessible at blendjet.com/safetyandrecall or by calling BlendJet toll free at 844-334-0562.

If you’ve confirmed that you have one of the recalled blenders, you are advised to stop using it and immediately contact BlendJet to get a free replacement of the BlendJet 2 base unit.

“Consumers will need to remove and cut the rubber seal from the base of their recalled blender into three or more pieces and upload or email a photo showing the serial number on the bottom of the unit and its rubber seal in pieces to BlendJet at www.blendjet.com/safetyandrecall or safety@blendjet.com to receive a free replacement base,” according to the USCPSC recall.

If you need more information about the recall, you can call BlendJet toll-free at 844-334-0562 (8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday), visit blendjet.com/safetyandrecall, or click “Recall Information” atop blendjet.com.

