Why Are Stanley Quencher Cups So Popular, Anyway?

Following that success, the women behind The Buy Guide continued to encourage Stanley to consider this new, untapped online market of influencers, and as the company leaned in, things really took off. 2021 saw the sold-out Adventure Quencher return to a waiting list of over 30,000 eager buyers. According to CNBC, in 2019 Stanley’s sales sat at around $73 million. Since the Quencher craze has taken hold, it has since ballooned tenfold to $750 million annually. And with that expansion, its demographics have evolved from mostly male to mostly female consumers, taking the product out of just sporting goods stores and putting it into hipper, style-focused retailers.